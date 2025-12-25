EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Grieving Sister Caitlin Reveals She Still Hears Late Actor's Voice — 'It's Like He's Actually Here Saying It'

Perry died at age 54 of a ketamine overdose on October 28, 2023.

"He ruined Halloween for me, so thanks," she joked, noting humor can be a defense mechanism.

But seriously, "it's just a day with a little bit of a darkness on it."

Following Perry's heartbreaking death, Caitlin founded the nonprofit initiative The Matthew Perry House. The organization was created to support those living with addiction.

In an interview with Variety, she explained: "I've had this whole career in nonprofits and charities. It was a very natural thing for my mind to do after he died, to try to work what I knew how to do into bringing some kind of meaning and purpose to this horrible, horrible thing that shouldn't have happened."