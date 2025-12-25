Your tip
Matthew Perry
Exclusive

Matthew Perry's Grieving Sister Caitlin Reveals She Still Hears Late Actor's Voice — 'It's Like He's Actually Here Saying It'

Source: MATTHEW PERRY HOUSE/FACEBOOK

Matthew Perry's grieving sister Caitlin has admitted she still hears his voice, like he's here in her head.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025

Friends star Matthew Perry may be gone, but his presence is still felt by beloved sister Caitlin Morrison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: CAITLINMORRISON.MPFC/INSTAGRAM

Caitlin Morrison said she still hears brother Matthew Perry's voice in her head after his death.

"I can hear the things that he would say in response to the things that are going on as if he's actually here saying them," Morrison, 44, confided. "Maybe he is [here]. I don't know."

picture of Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's devastated parents have pinpointed star's doctor as the 'most culpable of all' in their son's death.

Perry died at age 54 of a ketamine overdose on October 28, 2023.

"He ruined Halloween for me, so thanks," she joked, noting humor can be a defense mechanism.

But seriously, "it's just a day with a little bit of a darkness on it."

Following Perry's heartbreaking death, Caitlin founded the nonprofit initiative The Matthew Perry House. The organization was created to support those living with addiction.

In an interview with Variety, she explained: "I've had this whole career in nonprofits and charities. It was a very natural thing for my mind to do after he died, to try to work what I knew how to do into bringing some kind of meaning and purpose to this horrible, horrible thing that shouldn't have happened."

