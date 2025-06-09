EXCLUSIVE: Born to Lie! How Bruce Springsteen Has Confessed Blue-Collar Hero Image Is Bogus — As He Despises Working Class Lives And Has Never Done a 9-To-5 Job

The rocker, 75 – who has banked at least $500million as rock’s No1 chronicler of lower-class struggles – made the admisssion himself, and we have the quotes.

They have been resurfaced by fans who feel cheated by his 'working class hero' posturing – after serious illness forced him to recently cancel shows.

Springsteen recently axed multiple European tour dates due to vocal issues, with the gigs including shows in Marseille, Prague and Milan.

His most recent health struggles include a bout with peptic ulcer disease in 2023, which led him to postpone other tour dates, with his "vocal issues" surfacing in 2024 that also required postponing shows.

One fan said on an online forum dedicated to the Born to Run singer: "The Boss has been resting up a lot recently.

"But did everyone know he's never even had a job before he got into music? His whole 'working class hero' thing is just a lot of s---. Feeling cheated."