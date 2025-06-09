EXCLUSIVE: Born to Lie! How Bruce Springsteen Has Confessed Blue-Collar Hero Image Is Bogus — As He Despises Working Class Lives And Has Never Done a 9-To-5 Job
Brazen Bruce Springsteen makes a killing singing about his blue collar roots.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal his money-spinning branding is a sham – as he hates working class lives and and has never once grafted at a nine-to-five job.
Brand 'Sham'
The rocker, 75 – who has banked at least $500million as rock’s No1 chronicler of lower-class struggles – made the admisssion himself, and we have the quotes.
They have been resurfaced by fans who feel cheated by his 'working class hero' posturing – after serious illness forced him to recently cancel shows.
Springsteen recently axed multiple European tour dates due to vocal issues, with the gigs including shows in Marseille, Prague and Milan.
His most recent health struggles include a bout with peptic ulcer disease in 2023, which led him to postpone other tour dates, with his "vocal issues" surfacing in 2024 that also required postponing shows.
One fan said on an online forum dedicated to the Born to Run singer: "The Boss has been resting up a lot recently.
"But did everyone know he's never even had a job before he got into music? His whole 'working class hero' thing is just a lot of s---. Feeling cheated."
Resurfaced Confession
The fan shared segments of Bruce's filmed one-man Broadway show, which combined musical numbers with him telling stories about his life.
In one section he proudly declared “I made it all up” when it came to sympathizing with his poverty-stricken fans.
He also boasted about his huge wealth and "wild success" – while pouring scorn in his father’s life as a factory worker and cab driver.
Springsteen's Broadway show also didn't have ticket prices tailored to the legions of factory worker fans who have helped him make millions.
It cost audience members up to $10,000 per ticket as many of them were re-sold by touts.
The pampered dad-of-three, serviced by a personal chef at his 200-acre horse farm at Colts Farm, New Jersey, admitted during the show: "I've never even seen the inside of a factory, never worked nine-to-five.
"I've become wildly successful writing about something I have no personal experience of – I made it all up, that's how good I am.
"My life in New Jersey was a sucking black hole of homework, church, school and green beans – green beans, green beans, f------ green beans."
Snobby Outlook
Mocking the drudgery of his upbringing in Long Branch, New Jersey, to his Italian legal secretary mother Adele and hard-drinking Irish father Douglas Frederick, he also sneered his dad was swallowed by depression and booze due to the dullness of his life.
The so-called 'Boss' sneered: "My dad would get a red, Irish, drinker’s face – it would just get twisted… I can’t get… it was, 'What the f---?'
"I remember stroking my dad on his forearm when he would sit quiet, and telling him I saw him as good as a guy on stage – I didn’t recognize it as depression.
"He couldn't hide his drinking when he came home.”
Despite his huge wealth, Springsteen has spent decades attacking "fat bankers" and "robber barons" in his albums – earning him the nickname "limousine liberal" from critics.