Lamar Odom's Kids Furious Over Quickie Engagement To Sabrina Parr ‘Everyone hates her,’ source says about teen son's social media rant.

How could you, Dad?!

After Lamar Odom’s teen son ripped into his father over his quickie engagement on social media, a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that his entire family is furious over the news.

The source told Radar that Lamar’s children, Lamar Jr. and Destiny, were blindsided when they learned he was engaged to bad news girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

“His son is so upset. So is Destiny. Everyone hates her,” the source explained.

The source said the children have serious concerns about Parr’s intentions with their dad, who just competed on Dancing with the Stars.

“His kids think she is using him to try and get fame,” the source continued.

As Radar previously reported, Odom gushed over his engagement on social media this Monday, November 11.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr” Odom wrote on Instagram, with a photo of Parr showing off a diamond ring.

Parr posted the news as well, writing: “I SAID YES!!!!! @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina.”

Lamar Jr. wasn’t as excited.

“Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react,” Lamar Jr. commented.

“Knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that’s been how life been all the time as the son of an odom,” the teenager posted, but quickly deleted.

Radar previously reported about Parr’s criminal past — which the children are worried about, the source said.

She was once arrested for assaulting her ex with a trophy and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for four days.

Parr was also given three years probation in the case.

While behind bars, Parr — who claimed her ex was abusive during their marriage — filed an appeal to the sentence in order to fight for custody of her daughter.

Odom struggled for years to turn his life around, almost dying after an overdose at the Bunny Ranch in Las Vegas in 2015. He was still legally married to Khloe Kardashian and didn’t divorce her until 2016.

On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe praised Lamar when he published his book detailing his troubled life.

“I’m fine. It’s his truth. Like he’s allowed to tell his version.”

She said she hoped the book could be therapeutic for him and acknowledged how bold it was of Lamar to go so deep into his situation.

“A lot of this stuff wasn’t my place to ever talk about, but it’s definitely his place as this happened to him,” Khloe said.

“I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had. Like, the depths of it.”