Lamar Odom Engaged To Girlfriend Sabrina Parr 3 Years After Divorce From Khloe ‘She the ONE!!!!’ says basketball star.

Lamar Odom is ready to be a husband again, just three years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the basketball star is now engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Parr! The two announced their relationship just three months ago, but Odom, 40, has already made things official by popping the question.

This Monday, November 11 on Instagram, both Odom and Parr, 32, shared posts about their engagement.

“Introducing my new fiancé!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!! @getuptoparr” Odom captioned a photo of him and his leading lady looking happy while at a restaurant for dinner. In the shot, Parr is seen smiling while embracing Odom and showing off her diamond ring.

“I SAID YES!!!!! 💍👰🏽 @lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina” Parr captioned a slideshow featuring one video and two photos of her massive bling.

On her Instagram Story,she also shared shots of her ring, as well as of her and Odom’s double date with NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg.

“Champagne for the celebration!” she said as a waiter poured bubbly in their glasses.

“Happy engagement!” Leakes, 51, said before singing congratulations to the lovebirds over a lavish desert platter.

RadarOnline.com previously reported on Parr’s criminal past. As readers know, the health and life coach was once arrested for assaulting her ex with a trophy. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for four days. She was also given three years probation. While behind bars, Parr — who claimed her ex was abusive during their marriage — filed an appeal to the sentence in order to fight for custody of her daughter.

In a post before her engagement to Odom, Parr spoke candidly of her difficult past, and even admitted she lived as a homeless person for a while before getting herself on track. Now, she is happy, healthy, and looking forward to her future.

As Radar has learned, Parr has been married once before and is a mom to two children, a son and a daughter. Odom is also a father to a son and a daughter from his relationship to Liza Morales. Their son Jayden died when he was one year old.

Before meeting Parr, Odom was married to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. They tied the knot after just a couple weeks together in 2009 and split in 2013 after Kardashian caught the former NBA star cheating on her with multiple women. They finalized their divorce in 2016 after Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose in a Las Vegas strip club.

This year, Odom came clean about their tumultuous marriage, writing in his book, Darkness To Light, that he loved Kardashian more than anything, but ruined their marriage with his addiction to sex and drugs. He also admitted he slept with over 2000 women.

Kardashian has yet to like Odom’s post or publicly congratulate him for his engagement. However, fans believe the reality star may have already known about his plan to pop the question to Parr, as she posted a series of cryptic Instagram Stories just hours before Odom’s announcement.