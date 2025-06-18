EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Truth Behind Cher's New Family Agonies — Including Diva's War With Troubled Son's Wife and the Reason For His Overdose

Cher has spoken candidly about the turmoil inside her family, as her son Elijah Blue Allman’s addiction struggles erupt once again as the diva waged a bitter war with his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Allman once said of the fraught relationship between his mother and his ex-partner Marieangela King: "You've got two strong women, two big bulls in the pen. I think there's a respect and I think they butt heads a little bit."

The 79-year-old singer and Oscar-winning actor is deeply shaken after Allman, 48, was hospitalized following a suspected overdose earlier this month.

And according to sources, the latest crisis has only deepened long-standing tensions between Cher and King, 37, as the couple's divorce proceedings play out in Los Angeles.