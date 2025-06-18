EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Truth Behind Cher's New Family Agonies — Including Diva's War With Troubled Son's Wife and the Reason For His Overdose
Cher has spoken candidly about the turmoil inside her family, as her son Elijah Blue Allman’s addiction struggles erupt once again as the diva waged a bitter war with his estranged wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Allman once said of the fraught relationship between his mother and his ex-partner Marieangela King: "You've got two strong women, two big bulls in the pen. I think there's a respect and I think they butt heads a little bit."
The 79-year-old singer and Oscar-winning actor is deeply shaken after Allman, 48, was hospitalized following a suspected overdose earlier this month.
And according to sources, the latest crisis has only deepened long-standing tensions between Cher and King, 37, as the couple's divorce proceedings play out in Los Angeles.
Family Agony
We can reveal the family feud has escalated dramatically over the past year, with Cher's failed bid to gain a conservatorship over her son’s finances becoming a flashpoint in their strained dynamic.
Allman overdosed in Joshua Tree, California, in the early hours.
"He was rushed to the hospital and is receiving the best care possible," a source said at the time.
Another insider said: "His overdose was ignited by the pain of Father's Day. Elijah adored Gregg (Allman), and losing him left a wound that never really healed."
Cher shares Elijah with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, the legendary rock musician who died in 2017.
She also has a son, Chaz Bono, 56, from her first marriage to Sonny Bono.
Addiction Nightmare
Allman, a musician, has struggled with substance abuse since his teenage years.
In a 2014 interview, he admitted to using heroin and other drugs from the age of 11, saying: "I was just looking to escape all the things in my past… you may jump off a bridge.
"If you can only just go through that time period and live through it and then get help."
After collapsing at the Chateau Marmont in 2023, Cher sought a temporary conservatorship over her child, claiming Allman was unable to manage his trust fund due to "severe mental health and substance abuse issues."
That petition was withdrawn in September 2024, after opposition from King, who had stood by Allman throughout his recovery.
King, who performs as Queenie in the pop group KING, married Allman in 2013.
Their relationship has long been turbulent, with Cher reportedly refusing to acknowledge their engagement.
A family insider said: "Cher's always pointed the finger at Marieangela when things spiraled. She had Elijah sent off to a treatment center in Mexico without informing anyone – and it ended up being Marieangela who had to go and get him back."
Court filings from April show King has requested $6,000 in monthly spousal support and exclusive use of the couple's Prius. The divorce is ongoing.
One insider said Cher continues to clash with King over control of Allman’s care.
They said: "Things between them got even worse after the Mexico incident. Cher's never really trusted Marieangela, and Marieangela believes she was pushed aside at the exact moment Elijah needed her the most."
Allman has now returned to live at the Chateau Marmont, the site of several past relapses.
An insider added: "For a time, he was on the mend – working to stay clean and regain control of his life.
"But those who genuinely cared, particularly Marieangela, were sidelined – so when things fell apart again, he was completely alone."