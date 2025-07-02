Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Divorce Saga Takes Very Nasty Twist — With Couple's $400K Debt Ballooning Amid Emotional Fallout From Split
Tori Spelling and her estranged husband Dean McDermott remain locked in a bitter battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
For starters, their combined debt is ballooning to a staggering $395,729.82 after they racked up a jaw-dropping $175,000 in interest alone.
Sources tell us the couple is now facing an uphill legal fight that shows no sign of abating.
Crippling Debt
On June 11, City National Bank filed court documents revealing the crumbling financial foundation of this former Hollywood couple, who have not made a payment to offset their now-crippling loan since their judgment was issued back on May 22, 2017.
To make matters worse they failed to respond to a 2016 lawsuit, leading to a default judgment that initially landed them with a bill of $220,088.37.
"The debt has grown with interest," the filing stated, painting a grim picture of Spelling and McDermott’s financial irresponsibility.
The origins of the mess trace back to a $400,000 loan they took out in 2012, but it seems the duo has turned a blind eye to their obligations.
In court, City National alleged: "(Spelling and McDermott) have failed to satisfy their obligations to (City National) under the terms of the promissory note."
Spelling and McDermott's legal saga continues to drag on as Spelling, 52, and McDermott, 58, have remained conspicuously absent from the proceedings, avoiding any semblance of accountability.
Brutal Split
The pair, who were in a relationship for a staggering 17 years, have five children – Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8.
But a source told us: "How can anyone focus on parenting amid such chaos?
"Not only are this pair battling debt, they are totally estranged and both dealing with separate bouts of depression over all this drama."
The former couple's tumultuous relationship has only become even more complicated following Spelling's divorce filing in March 2024, where she cited irreconcilable differences and set the date of separation as June 17, 2023.
But McDermott fired back with his own document, disputing her timeline and claiming their split occurred on July 7, 2023.
Moving On
"Dean is fine with Tori dating again and they are on OK terms right now," a source close to the couple said, with Spelling understood to be tying to move on with her life and new on-off love, CEO Ryan Cramer.
A source said: "Both parties are now in a game of tug-of-war, with McDermott also asking the court for spousal support, while his estranged wife seeks sole custody of their kids.
"Each continues to stand their ground, hoping to create a stable environment for their children amid the storm of their personal turmoil.
"As this financial and emotional saga unfolds, it’s clear Tori and Dean are navigating choppy waters, and who knows what twists and turns lie ahead for them now?
"To say the leas, this dramatic debt drama is far from over."