Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Divorce Saga Takes Very Nasty Twist — With Couple's $400K Debt Ballooning Amid Emotional Fallout From Split

On June 11, City National Bank filed court documents revealing the crumbling financial foundation of this former Hollywood couple, who have not made a payment to offset their now-crippling loan since their judgment was issued back on May 22, 2017.

To make matters worse they failed to respond to a 2016 lawsuit, leading to a default judgment that initially landed them with a bill of $220,088.37.

"The debt has grown with interest," the filing stated, painting a grim picture of Spelling and McDermott’s financial irresponsibility.

The origins of the mess trace back to a $400,000 loan they took out in 2012, but it seems the duo has turned a blind eye to their obligations.

In court, City National alleged: "(Spelling and McDermott) have failed to satisfy their obligations to (City National) under the terms of the promissory note."

Spelling and McDermott's legal saga continues to drag on as Spelling, 52, and McDermott, 58, have remained conspicuously absent from the proceedings, avoiding any semblance of accountability.