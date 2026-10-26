'The View' Co-Hosts Claim They've Tried to Invite Donald Trump on the Show During Sit-Down With Stephen A. Smith

Smith appeared on the October 21 episode of the hit morning show to defend attending an October 15 dinner that also included comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock.

After Whoopi Goldberg described Trump as "indefensible" for his treatment of Black people, women, Latinos, and others, Smith replied, "This is The View, invite him, see if he comes."

Ana Navarro answered, "We've invited all of them."

Sunny Hostin added, "He calls you all the time; why don't you tell him to come?"

Smith then clarified that he had not spoken with Trump since 2014, before the recent dinner.