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Home > Politics > The View

'The View' Co-Hosts Claim They've Tried to Invite Donald Trump on the Show During Sit-Down With Stephen A. Smith

Picture of Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Source: MEGA

'The View' cast indicated they are willing to have Donald Trump on a guest.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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The View co-hosts reaffirmed that they have attempted to book President Donald Trump for the daytime talk show, but he has seemingly declined.

The topic came up following a challenge from ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith while they were discussing his recent dinner at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Smith's Appearance on 'The View'

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Picture of Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith had dinner with Donald Trump, Bill Maher and Kid Rock.

Smith appeared on the October 21 episode of the hit morning show to defend attending an October 15 dinner that also included comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock.

After Whoopi Goldberg described Trump as "indefensible" for his treatment of Black people, women, Latinos, and others, Smith replied, "This is The View, invite him, see if he comes."

Ana Navarro answered, "We've invited all of them."

Sunny Hostin added, "He calls you all the time; why don't you tell him to come?"

Smith then clarified that he had not spoken with Trump since 2014, before the recent dinner.

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Smith's Defense of the White House Dinner

Picture of Stephen A. Smith
Source: MEGA

Stephen A. Smith revealed what was discussed during his dinner with Trump.

Smith said he accepted Maher's invitation with three specific agendas: addressing unemployment among Black women, opposing the Protect College Sports Act because he does not believe it adequately represents student-athletes, and discussing funding for historically Black colleges and universities in light of opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

He told the co-hosts that Trump indicated during the roughly four-hour meeting that he had not fully considered the impact of those policies on HBCU donations and later called Smith back to reiterate points about the colleges.

"He's the president of the United States, and I'll be d-mned if I'm not going to try," Smith said. "He's not going away until 2028. You're going to have to deal with him, and when it comes to getting things done, I'm all about exhausting every means and every measure to try to do what's in the best interest of our community. I'm not apologizing for that to anybody."

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Prior Invitations Explained

Picture of Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar said she wants Donald Trump on the show again.

The claim of past invitations comes days after co-host Joy Behar told New York Magazine she would welcome Trump back on the show.

"I'd love Donald Trump to take the heat," Behar said. "You know Trump is not long for this world. He seems ill. He does not seem like he's well."

A White House spokesperson responded by calling Behar a "talentless hack" who suffers from "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Behar was absent from the October 21 episode while recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

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Trump's History With 'The View'

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Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump went on 'The View' in 2011 and discussed Barack Obama's birth certificate.

Trump appeared on The View more than 18 times before becoming president, according to the show's own recollections.

Appearances included a 2011 episode in which he discussed the conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama's birth certificate and was challenged on air by Goldberg.

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