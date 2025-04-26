Your tip
Shirley MacLaine
EXCLUSIVE: Fears 91-Year-Old Shirley MacLaine's Booze-Soaked 'Lush Lifestyle' Will Push Her Into an Early Grave

Concerns grow over Shirley MacLaine's boozy lush lifestyle and how it may threaten her longevity.

April 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Postcards from the Edge star Shirley MacLaine has always lived by her own rules, and even though the 91-year-old's doctors warned her to stop drinking a while ago, she still boozes it up whenever she wants, leaving friends to worry that the lush lifestyle is putting her health in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "Shirley can't seem to get through a lunch without wine or her favorite cocktail, and people around her are shaking their heads.

"She's ignoring warnings from doctors about drinking too much, and it's got pals worried about her health. She just turned 91 and can barely walk on her own, and the fear is that she's going to fall and hurt herself while tipsy."

Stephen Dorff was spotted helping Shirley to her car after their rosé-filled Malibu lunch.

Even well into her 80s, sources saw the Kennedy Center honoree, who lives in Santa Fe, N.M., knocking back martinis ... at lunch.

And she hasn't slowed down – the acting legend, who turns 91 on April 24, was seen indulging in a white cocktail while dining with her People Not Places costar Stephen Dorff, 51, at The Sunset Restaurant in Malibu on April 7.

In the upcoming indie, Shirley – plays a senior spitfire who befriends a homeless man, played by Dorff.

Medical warnings haven't stopped MacLaine from enjoying midday martinis, insiders revealed.

The Charity Sweet star appeared to be having a ball with the Hollywood star as they guzzled rosé and dug into fish tacos, according to insiders. After lunch, Stephen helped get the frail actress to her car.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, MacLaine was ordered by her doctors to cut out booze last year, but it clearly looks like she hasn't.

She even asked friends recently to help her find a personal assistant, one of whose job requirements was being available to share a cocktail with her every day at 5 o'clock.

Kennedy Center honoree MacLaine reportedly asked for an assistant who'd join her for daily cocktails.

"She enjoys her alcoholic beverages, to be sure, and even a glass of rosé is enough to put her in a jovial mood and make her a little reckless in terms of her mobility levels," said the source of the star, who confessed in her memoir that her father was a "serial alcoholic."

"It can't be good for her liver either. But try telling that to Shirley, and you'll be running into a brick wall."

The source added: "Shirley does and says whatever she pleases, and if she wants to down a glass of vino in one swig, she will. There's just no getting through to her."

