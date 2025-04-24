Jon Hamm's Angry Response To Hazing Past Revealed — As Hollywood Star Finally Breaks Silence On Shocking Abuse Claims

He said: "I think you should call my rep, who are you? This is inappropriate, it's a very odd choice for you to call me.

"They are claims that have been around for years. No, I don't want to respond!

"I'm a little bit offended that you called my personal line, that's why we have representatives."

Sanders, who is now a successful lawyer, has never spoken about his trauma outside of giving an agonizing interview to prosecutors during the criminal case at the time about how he was beaten with a paddle, dragged around a room by his genitals, and had his pants set on fire during the hazing ordeal.

He was left with a fractured spine and nearly lost a kidney due to the damage he sustained.

He said of Hamm: "He hits me right over my right kidney.

"I mean, square over it. Good, solid hit. And that stood me up.

"I'm hurting bad. I mean, being hit right where the kidney is, it's killing me."