EXCLUSIVE: The Sex-Crazed Celebs Whose Kinks Make Them Part of a New 'Hollywood's Horniest' Crew

Megan Fox didn't hold back when she revealed her love for the bizarre with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – with the 38-year-old boasting: "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops – but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

RadarOnline.com can reveal Fox is one of a string of brazen A-listers whose bedroom preferences are anything but ordinary, and they're rapidly earning the collective nickname of 'Hollywood's Horniest'.

This new, ultra-kinky clique of stars includes actors, pop icons and talk show hosts who've spilled the tea on everything from BDSM to cannibalism and golden showers.

Whether on podcasts or in tell-all interviews, their admissions paint a picture of Tinseltown that's less red carpet, more red room.