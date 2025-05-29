EXCLUSIVE: The Sex-Crazed Celebs Whose Kinks Make Them Part of a New 'Hollywood's Horniest' Crew
Megan Fox didn't hold back when she revealed her love for the bizarre with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly – with the 38-year-old boasting: "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood. It's just a few drops – but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Fox is one of a string of brazen A-listers whose bedroom preferences are anything but ordinary, and they're rapidly earning the collective nickname of 'Hollywood's Horniest'.
This new, ultra-kinky clique of stars includes actors, pop icons and talk show hosts who've spilled the tea on everything from BDSM to cannibalism and golden showers.
Whether on podcasts or in tell-all interviews, their admissions paint a picture of Tinseltown that's less red carpet, more red room.
Shameless Admissions
Pop queen Katy Perry, 40, famously revealed she doles out oral sex to partner Orlando Bloom as a reward for doing chores.
"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean… you better be ready to get your d--- sucked," she said on Call Her Daddy.
And according to one industry insider: "Katy is totally unfiltered. She loves shocking people with how liberated she is. Honestly, it’s like sex therapy for her."
Latin superstar Ricky Martin, 53, confessed back in 2005 to his love of "golden showers," shamelessly boasting: "I love giving the golden shower. I've done it before in the shower. It's like, so sexy you know, the temperature of your body and the shower water is very different."
A close source told us: "Ricky's always had a wild streak. He's charming and polite in public, but behind closed doors? Anything goes."
Meanwhile, 30-year-old Hailey Bieber made waves discussing her favorite sexual position with husband Justin on Call Her Daddy in 2022.
"I really like doggy-style," she admitted, before quickly adding: "My parents are going to listen to this."
Extreme Desires
An insider close to the model said: "Hailey's not the shy girl people assume. She's open about loving sex and isn't ashamed to talk about it – even if it embarrasses the Biebers a little!"
Then there's Rihanna, 37, who shared in a 2011 interview that being submissive helps her decompress.
"I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun," she said.
An insider said: "Rihanna runs empires during the day and hands over the reins at night. It's about balance for her– and power play."
Drew Barrymore, 50, didn't deny a steamy bathroom hookup with ex-boyfriend Fabrizio Moretti at the opera.
He said: "We were in the ladies' room… we got caught, and it was embarrassing."
A close friend said: "Drew's always been a free spirit. She's done the wild-child thing for decades and never apologizes for it."
And then there's Armie Hammer, 38, whose alleged DMs about cannibalism caused a furore.
One source said: "Those messages freaked everyone out. He said it was just fantasy, but honestly, it was hard to come back from that."
Hammer admitted he wasn't going to dispute the screenshots, though he maintained: "There's a lot missing from that story."
Kelly Ripa, 54, detailed wild FaceTime sessions with husband Mark Consuelos during lockdown and once passed out during sex due to a burst ovarian cyst.
"There were rituals," she said of their virtual intimacy.
A former colleague revealed: "Kelly's an open book. If she's doing it, she'll talk about it – with cameras rolling."
And 45-year-old Kourtney Kardashian has her quirks.
In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she admitted a fertility doctor advised her to drink husband Travis Barker's semen to help with thyroid function.
"He told me that the thing that would help was drinking his cum, like, four times a week," she said.
A friend told us: "Kourt will try anything once – and if it comes from a doctor, she's game."
One thing’s certain – Hollywood's glitziest are also its kinkiest, and they're not shy about letting it show.