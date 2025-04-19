Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore Reveals How She Finally Found Her Bliss at 50 — After Nearly Being Killed by Childhood Drink and Drug Addictions

Photo of Drew Barrymore
Source: MEGA

Drew Barrymore has opened up on embracing a sober and single life at age 50.

Profile Image

April 18 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore has opened up on finally finding happiness after a dark childhood ridden with drug and alcohol abuse and multiple divorces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The talk show host offered up her advice on how to find personal bliss as she reflected on her own 50 years.

drew barrymore emotional interview et star happiness
Source: MEGA

Barrymore entered rehab at age 13 for substance abuse after starting drinking at age 11 and using drugs at 12 years old.

Barrymore shared: "Do what it takes to make yourself happy because you deserve it.

"You are the longest relationship you'll ever have. So, if you don't take care of yourself, if you don't cherish yourself, then what are we even doing here?

"I want to be my own best friend. And if love, in any form, comes along and adds to that? Beautiful."

drew barrymore opens up on embracing a single and sober life at age
Source: MEGA

Barrymore said you 'deserve' to do whatever 'it takes to make yourself happy.'

The 50-year-old added: "But I refuse to believe that life starts or stops because of anyone else."

Barrymore's positive perspective comes after a brutal battle with drug and alcohol addiction in her childhood. She was admitted into rehab at age 13 for substance abuse and a year later, she became emancipated from her parents at age 14.

The actress has been open about her dark childhood, including how she first began drinking when she was 11-years-old, used cocaine at age 12 and attempted suicide when she was 13.

Now, she's content with living a single, sober life she never thought would be possible.

drew barrymore opens up on embracing a single and sober life at age
Source: MEGA

The actress recalled always 'chasing something' like 'love, adventure or the next exciting thing.'

She noted: "If you had told me in my 20s, or even in my 30s, that I would be so wildly happy just being in my own company, I would have laughed.

"I was always chasing something: love, adventure the next exciting thing.

"But somewhere along the way, I realized the company I was forever going to keep... was my own."

drew barrymore opens up on embracing a single and sober life at age
Source: MEGA

She said her turning point came when she 'stopped looking at being alone as a waiting room.'

The TV personality noted her turning point was when "I stopped looking at being alone as a waiting room."

Barrymore explained: "Like, I wasn't alone because I was between relationships or because I hadn't figured something out yet, I was alone because I genuinely enjoyed it. I was choosing it."

While Barrymore still has date nights, she noted she prefers "a night in my pajamas, watching reruns of The Golden Girls, instead of being out at some fancy event."

She added: "And what's funny is, the more I embraced me, the more I felt like the truest version of myself."

As Barrymore reflected on reaching a milestone birthday, she said: "50 is really interesting age. Because it's this beautiful blend of confidence, wisdom and still feeling like a total goofball who doesn't have it all figured out – and maybe never will – and that's OK."

She continued: "I'm not winding down, I'm winding up. I still want to dream big. I still want to throw myself into love and work and creativity.

"So here I am. Fifty. Feeling really good about it. And if you're in the middle of your own shift – whether it's at 30, 40, 60 – I just want to say: You're allowed to love yourself right now.

"Not when you get that job. Now when you lose the weight. Not when you fall in love. Right now. You are already enough."

