EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore's Most Emotional Interview Yet – With Tortured 'E.T.' Star Opening Up About How She's 'Finally Happy' at 50 After Her Life Was Almost Snuffed Out By Drink and Drug Addictions

Drew Barrymore has had more ups and downs than a roller coaster, but she has learned a lot of life lessons during her 50 years on Earth – and now finally found inner joy after years of addiction nightmares, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Born into a famous showbiz family, Drew earned her own celebrity as one of Hollywood's most beloved child stars at age 7 in 1982's E.T.

She has survived a lifetime of trials and tribulations, emerging as the warm, wise and open host of her own talk show and center square in the reboot of the game show Hollywood Squares, of which she is an executive producer.