EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Rise and Fall of Renée Zellweger’s ‘On-Off’ Lover Ant Anstead After He ‘Moved Out of Their Home’
"Renée and my relationship is something that’s really private," said Anthony Anstead, the British television presenter and mechanic who has been linked to Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger since 2021.
Yet despite the couple’s low profile, rumors have swirled this year that the pair may be experiencing difficulties after Anstead, 46, reportedly moved out of their shared home amid financial troubles – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal who exactly the businessman who captured A-lister Renée's heart is.
Unlikely Journey
Anthony Anstead, born in Cambridge in 1978 and raised in Hertfordshire, is best known as the former host of Wheeler Dealers, a popular motoring show.
His unlikely path – from teenage kit car builder and Hertfordshire police officer, to semi-professional footballer and TV presenter – has made him a quintessentially British figure now dating Hollywood royalty.
Zellweger, 56, who gained worldwide fame through the Bridget Jones films, has spoken openly about her affection for British culture, making their relationship a natural fit.
Anstead’s early career was marked by dedication and risk.
Joining the Hertfordshire Constabulary at 18, he quickly rose to become one of the youngest Tactical Firearms Team officers in the country.
"He received two commendations for bravery," said a former colleague.
By 2005, Anstead had left the police force to focus on his passion for cars and mechanics, starting a restoration business and later founding a TV production company.
In 2014, he joined Wheeler Dealers, replacing Edd China as co-host alongside Mike Brewer.
'Brilliant Car Builder'
Brewer said: "Ant's an incredible presenter and car builder, he really knows his stuff.
"When we moved the show to the US in 2017, I knew he'd be amazing."
Brewer also commented on Anstead's charm, saying: "He's a good-looking guy and very charming. It was inevitable he'd hook up with somebody great."
Anstead's personal life has seen several high-profile chapters.
He was married to Louise Herbert for over two decades, with whom he shares two children, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18.
After their amicable separation, he married American TV presenter Christina Haack in 2018.
The couple welcomed a son, Hudson, in 2019 but separated less than a year later.
Then a turning point came in 2021 when Zellweger appeared on Anstead’s US show Celebrity IOU Joyride, refurbishing a vintage Bronco as a gift for her late publicist's caretakers.
The collaboration blossomed into a relationship, with the couple going public in September that year.
Anstead shared intimate moments on social media, including photos with Zellweger and his son Hudson, while she revealed she lived near San Diego "because that's where my fellow lives, and his little boy."
Despite their apparent closeness, recent reports suggest the couple's relationship may be under strain.
Anstead was seen spending time at the home of a divorced Laguna Beach spin instructor, Julia French, prompting speculation of a split.
His publicist responded: "(Ant) stayed just a handful of days in Julia French's separate, and detached, guest house.
"They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends."
Split Rumors
Financial woes are also contributing to tensions in Anstead's world.
Radford Motors, the supercar company Anstead co-founded with former Formula One champion Jenson Button, filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy in April.
Despite facing lawsuits alleging fraud and mismanagement – which were later dismissed – Anstead maintains he is "fully committed" to the company's future.
His representative said: "Mr Anstead and Miss Zellweger remain in a cherished four-year relationship that they ask to keep private."
As Zellweger continues filming Only Murders in the Building in New York and Anstead divides his time between the UK and US, the couple's future remains uncertain.
But friends such as Brewer remain optimistic, and he added: "Renée and Ant have a wonderful relationship. My wife and I meet up with them and hang out with them all the time."
Our source said: "Perhaps – just, perhaps – after years in the spotlight and the twists of fate, Renée may yet find her happily ever after."