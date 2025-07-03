EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Rise and Fall of Renée Zellweger’s ‘On-Off’ Lover Ant Anstead After He ‘Moved Out of Their Home’

Anthony Anstead, born in Cambridge in 1978 and raised in Hertfordshire, is best known as the former host of Wheeler Dealers, a popular motoring show.

His unlikely path – from teenage kit car builder and Hertfordshire police officer, to semi-professional footballer and TV presenter – has made him a quintessentially British figure now dating Hollywood royalty.

Zellweger, 56, who gained worldwide fame through the Bridget Jones films, has spoken openly about her affection for British culture, making their relationship a natural fit.

Anstead’s early career was marked by dedication and risk.

Joining the Hertfordshire Constabulary at 18, he quickly rose to become one of the youngest Tactical Firearms Team officers in the country.

"He received two commendations for bravery," said a former colleague.

By 2005, Anstead had left the police force to focus on his passion for cars and mechanics, starting a restoration business and later founding a TV production company.

In 2014, he joined Wheeler Dealers, replacing Edd China as co-host alongside Mike Brewer.