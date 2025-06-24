EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Being Warned to Shun Ant Anstead as He's a 'Brazen Love Rat'
Renée Zellweger's romance with reportedly money-strapped boytoy Ant Anstead is in turmoil after the British TV host was busted for staying with a younger gal – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress' friends are begging her to kick him to the curb instead of bailing him out and being a doormat.
Sources tell us the 56-year-old Bridget Jones's Diary actress and the decade-younger hunk have been living apart while she films Only Murders in the Building in New York and he's in England or reportedly shacking up at the Laguna Beach spread of 36-year-old knockout Julia French.
"Even though Renée has moved to New York temporarily while she shoots Murders, she's been making quiet trips back to L.A. to see Ant every chance she gets, so it's not like they were broken up," an insider said.
Relationship Strife
The source added: "He spends a lot of time in the U.K. with his kids and she's always traveling for work, but they certainly don't have any sort of open relationship, which is why this is such a red flag."
Meanwhile, a representative for Anstead slammed gossip he might be cheating with the California beauty as "disrespectful and misleading."
Our source claims 46-year-old Antstead "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French's detached guesthouse."
Julia French, a 36-year-old divorcée and cycling instructor, is "a longtime friend" of Anstead's, according to a source, and they have been longtime friends, with similarly aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends.
Red Flags
The insider added: "Ant is insisting this is all a huge misunderstanding and he's done nothing wrong, but Renée's friends aren't so sure.
"That he's staying with this beautiful divorcée is a huge red flag. Even if he has been living in the guest room, it still seems extremely suspicious and they're convinced Renée's burying her head in the sand.
"But she's very forgiving and always wants to think the best of people. And she trusts that Ant wouldn't cheat on her."
The source also said while Anstead is stressed over "huge financial issues... he's way too proud" to ask two-time Oscar winner Zellweger, who's worth an estimated $90million, "to bail him out – which she sees as a good thing."
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bill Belichick's Pals' Campaign to Sideline His Romance With 24-Year-Old Jordon Hudson — 'They Want to Deprogram Him From Being Love Drunk'
Zellweger has grown close to Anstead's kids Archie and Amelie in the four years she's been dating the TV presenter.
But our source warned: "Her friends aren't nearly so understanding.
"They are begging her to take off her rose-colored glasses and dump him."