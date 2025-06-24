EXCLUSIVE: Renée Zellweger Being Warned to Shun Ant Anstead as He's a 'Brazen Love Rat'

Renée Zellweger's romance with reportedly money-strapped boytoy Ant Anstead is in turmoil after the British TV host was busted for staying with a younger gal – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress' friends are begging her to kick him to the curb instead of bailing him out and being a doormat.

Sources tell us the 56-year-old Bridget Jones's Diary actress and the decade-younger hunk have been living apart while she films Only Murders in the Building in New York and he's in England or reportedly shacking up at the Laguna Beach spread of 36-year-old knockout Julia French.

"Even though Renée has moved to New York temporarily while she shoots Murders, she's been making quiet trips back to L.A. to see Ant every chance she gets, so it's not like they were broken up," an insider said.