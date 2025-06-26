Why Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger Have 'Started War' Over Big A-Lister They Both Adore

The A-listers are said to be duking it out to cast the British actor in their upcoming projects.

Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger have been close ever since starring in 2003's Cold Mountain together, but former co-star Colin Firth may end up getting in the middle of their longtime friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kidman is desperate to reel in Colin Firth for her next project.

"Renée and Nicole both want Colin to star in their next projects," a mutual friend claimed. "But Colin's sparked a conflict only being available for one, not both. He's got to choose, and it's not easy as he adores both women equally.

"Of course, this isn't a comfortable situation for Nicole and Renée either, but neither of them are backing down."

The battle has left Zellweger "annoyed to no end," the pal continued, and added, "because Nicole can pick and choose whoever she wants any time of the week, but her film projects are few and far between."