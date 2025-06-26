Why Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger Have 'Started War' Over Big A-Lister They Both Adore
Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger have been close ever since starring in 2003's Cold Mountain together, but former co-star Colin Firth may end up getting in the middle of their longtime friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The A-listers are said to be duking it out to cast the British actor in their upcoming projects.
Kidman Is On a Mission
"Renée and Nicole both want Colin to star in their next projects," a mutual friend claimed. "But Colin's sparked a conflict only being available for one, not both. He's got to choose, and it's not easy as he adores both women equally.
"Of course, this isn't a comfortable situation for Nicole and Renée either, but neither of them are backing down."
The battle has left Zellweger "annoyed to no end," the pal continued, and added, "because Nicole can pick and choose whoever she wants any time of the week, but her film projects are few and far between."
Kidman, 58, is said to want Firth to star alongside her in a reimagining of the Thomas Hardy novel, Tess of the d'Urbervilles, while Zellweger is eager to work with him again after his character was killed off in the fourth Bridget Jones film.
The insider continued: "Of course (Firth) has been on cloud nine being feted by two of Hollywood's most famous actresses, but the situation has also put poor Colin in an awkward spot.
"The last thing he wants is to be the reason behind two pals falling out."
An 'Uncomfortable' Situation
The source concluded: "He loves both of them, and it's uncomfortable for Renée and Nicole too, who truly respect each other.
"Then again, professional pride is on the line, and these are two extremely successful actresses who are used to getting what they want."
Despite the Hollywood fight, both Kidman and Zellweger have been open about their admiration for one another, with the Big Little Lies star previously revealing the two "clicked instantly... she's real, no pretence."
Zellweger, 56, also had nothing but kind words to say about Kidman in the past, calling the movie star "lovely," and claiming the pair "talk about everything... she's someone you instantly feel comfortable with."
An Emotional Wreck
However, the "fight for Firth" may get nasty, as Zellweger previously revealed just how emotional she got filming the final Bridget Jones film. While Firth's character, Mark Darcy, has already died when the film opens, he does appear to Zellweger as a vision, which left her in tears.
"Seeing him there on the sidewalk in his Mark Darcy finery with his briefcase and coat, it just got to me,” the Oscar admitted earlier this month. "I didn’t expect to be so emotional about the end of this shared journey with my friend, recognizing, ‘Oh, wait, he’s gonna wrap today, and that’s it.’ And the finality of it just really was a gut punch."
She added: "Isn’t that crazy? Because when you get lucky, beyond getting to work with your friends, once you know, it sounds so silly, but it felt very profound in the moment. Maybe I’m crazy because maybe I love a fictional character!"