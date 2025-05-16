EXCLUSIVE: 'Is He Having a Laugh?' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mocked After Interview Resurfaces Where He Claims He Has 'Only Compassion'

Amid his explosive sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper once touted his sweet side – ironically claiming there were no misconceptions about him as allegations have recently spiraled out of control.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hasn’t just been playing the "compassion" card in court – he's been selling that act for years.

A resurfaced video shows the jailed rapper saying there are 'no misconceptions about him.'

In a Vogue 73 Questions video from seven years ago, the 55-year-old music mogul was asked: "What's one misconception about you?"

He eerily responded: "There are no misconceptions about me."

People have been calling out the remark, with one joking in the comments of the video: "He can explain those misconceptions in court."

Another jabbed: "That part got me."