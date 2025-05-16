EXCLUSIVE: 'Is He Having a Laugh?' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mocked After Interview Resurfaces Where He Claims He Has 'Only Compassion'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hasn’t just been playing the "compassion" card in court – he's been selling that act for years.
Amid his explosive sex-trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper once touted his sweet side – ironically claiming there were no misconceptions about him as allegations have recently spiraled out of control.
In a Vogue 73 Questions video from seven years ago, the 55-year-old music mogul was asked: "What's one misconception about you?"
He eerily responded: "There are no misconceptions about me."
People have been calling out the remark, with one joking in the comments of the video: "He can explain those misconceptions in court."
Another jabbed: "That part got me."
Later on, the jailed rapper was asked to describe himself in one word – and amid the long list of bombshell sex abuse and trafficking allegations, his answer was one for the books: "Compassionate."
The resurfaced moment reportedly has some shocked over his coy responses.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Is Diddy having a laugh with this? He paints himself as a saint, but it's obvious he's anything but.
"This resurfacing during his trial is making him a laughing stock."
Details on Diddy's Explosive Trial
After his arrest in September, Combs pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
After failed attempts at bail, Combs was put into custody at the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. He currently faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.
Although Combs' accusers have not been named publicly, they are identified in the indictment as "Victim-1," "Victim-2," "Victim-3" and "Victim-4."
After the trial's jury selection kicked off on May 5, the prosecution and defense returned to court for opening statements on May 12.
According to NBC News, Combs' trial will be held five days a week and will last eight to 10 weeks.
Over Confidence is Key?
So far in the high-profile trial, the rapper has been trying to paint himself as being as "humane" as possible – checking in on a pregnant reporter and appearing "nervous" in the courtroom.
He's even been using the "defense tactic" of sporting grey hair – a possible try at gaining sympathy votes.
Reports last week said he had been "enjoying" all the attention, with sources adding how he and his team were "ecstatic" with how day one went.
A courtroom source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He made a good impression. He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him."
Just before the trial began, a source added: "Diddy is confident. He believes he can convince a jury he's innocent – in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth."
However, legal experts said his approach could shoot him in the foot.
They noted: "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Getting on the stand can be dangerous. Prosecutors will go after him hard."
Another source added: "He's betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion, he thinks he’s going to win."
Cassie Takes the Stand
On Monday, disturbing allegations were revealed involving Combs and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who he dated for 10 years.
Prosecutors alleged Combs once forced a male escort to urinate in Ventura's mouth during one of his notorious "Freak Off" parties.
Testifying in his sex-trafficking trial, Ventura described the act as traumatic in court, saying she felt like she was choking.
She also explained the vile gatherings would give her "frequent urinary tract infections" due to the often-graphic sex sessions coming "back to back," and also said she developed "sores" on her tongue from the substances she would come in contact with.
She painted Combs as violent and abusive, recounting incidents where he allegedly beat, dragged, and stomped her during explosive fights.
Other accusers who have publicly shared their horrifying experiences through lawsuits include Adria English, April Lampros, Ashley Parham, Bryana Bongolan, Crystal McKinney, Dawn Richard, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, Joi Dickerson-Neal, Liza Gardner, Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, and Thalia Graves.