Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Chief of Staff Sensationally Breaks Silence in Tell-All Interview as 'Sex Fiend' Former Boss Awaits Trial — Insisting She 'Never Aided or Abetted Abuse'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' right-hand woman has finally broken her silence on his legal firestorm.
Kristina Khorram, also known as "KK," has strongly denied any involvement in "aiding and abetting the sexual assault of anyone" after being named in several lawsuits tied to her incarcerated boss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to her since-deleted LinkedIn profile, the 37-year-old has been with the Bad Boy Entertainment founder for over a decade – starting as a senior executive at Combs Enterprises in 2013.
She quickly climbed the ranks and became his chief of staff in 2020.
Khorram’s close association with Combs, 55, has led to her involvement in three lawsuits filed against him.
The controversial rapper, who was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transporting individuals for prostitution, has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.
His criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.
Khorram said in a statement to Rolling Stone: "For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss.
"These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family.
"I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone."
She continued: "The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in – or even being a bystander to – the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable.
"That is not who I am and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue."
Khorram, who has been a key figure in Combs’ business and personal life for years, is facing significant scrutiny after being named in several high-profile lawsuits related to her boss’s alleged misconduct.
The disgraced music star has long praised Khorram, publicly calling her his "soul sister" and acknowledging her pivotal role in running his business.
In 2021, Combs even publicly stated he "couldn't function" without her.
He wrote on Facebook: "KK keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last eight years and has consistently proven to execute and get s--- done.
"Don’t know how I’d function without her."
However, Khorram’s involvement in several lawsuits has painted a dark picture.
In February 2023, music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones sued Combs for sexual harassment and assault, alleging unwanted sexual advances during the creation of Combs' album The Love Album: Off the Grid.
Jones claimed when he reported the incidents to Khorram, she dismissed them, saying "Sean will be Sean" and labeled the groping as "friendly horseplay"—Combs' way of "showing that he likes you."
He also accused Khorram of managing Combs' personal life, including hiring sex workers and supplying drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana gummies to his staff.
Additionally, Khorram – who has been branded a "Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer" – was also named in a sexual harassment and battery lawsuit by Phil Pines, Combs' former executive assistant.
Pines claimed he witnessed Combs kick a woman outside his Miami home in January 2021 and Khorram told him to stay silent about it.
He also described organizing "Wild King Nights," multi-day sexual events for Combs, where Khorram instructed him to prepare hotel rooms with sex-related items – which Pines later cleaned up.
In addition to these lawsuits, Khorram was named in an October 2023 sexual assault lawsuit filed by a woman in San Francisco, which Combs and others have denied.
While Khorram has not publicly commented on these claims, her long-standing position as Combs’ right-hand gal has raised serious questions about her involvement in the alleged misconduct.