EXCLUSIVE: Royal Reunion Doomed — Kate Middleton Finally Ditches Battle to Reunite Husband Prince William with Brother Harry 'To Save Her Marriage'
Kate Middleton has quit her valiant efforts to heal the strained relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry as it is enraging her future king husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us the caring Princess of Wales, 43, is now instead focusing on protecting her marriage and her own well-being instead of bringing the warring siblings back together.
Giving Up
A palace insider told us: "Kate gets upset seeing William so worked up about this. He hates even hearing Harry's name now.
"She's reminded him that carrying around all that anger isn't good for him, but she's decided to step back trying to heal their rift.
"She's done trying to be the one to fix things and thinks it is far better to protect the happiness of her marriage and husband than try and do Harry a favor."
Kate had long been seen as the only senior royal hoping for reconciliation between the estranged brothers, whose relationship has deteriorated dramatically since Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, stepped down from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.
Though Kate has reportedly maintained private contact with her brother-in-law in the past, insiders now say she has decided to end all communication in the wake of Harry’s latest public comments and William’s increasing frustration over the situation.
Clear Boundaries
Our insider added: "Kate and William are usually on the same page, but Harry has always been a sensitive subject.
"William started to feel like Kate wasn’t setting clear boundaries, and that caused strain.
"She came to see that trying to fix something beyond her control wasn't worth putting her marriage under pressure."
The decision comes as Kate continues her gradual return to public life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year.
Last week, she pulled out of an appearance at Royal Ascot after attending Trooping the Colour and a visit to the V&A East Storehouse museum, prioritizing her health and recovery.
Sources say Kate had hoped to see Harry during his visit to London in May, when he appeared in court seeking to overturn the UK government’s refusal to provide state-funded security.
But those plans were quietly shelved.
"The timing just wasn't right," our source said. "Tensions were running high, and William was firmly against it."
In a BBC interview following his failed legal bid in his security bust-up, Harry blamed his cancer-stricken father King Charles, 76, for the decision, and also moaned: "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.
"I don't know how much longer my father has."
Family Pain
Charles has been receiving treatment for cancer since February 2024.
Harry's comments further deepened the divide, according to sources.
Our insider said: "Following that interview, Kate felt she had no choice but to close the door. William saw it as a betrayal, and she wanted to honor his feelings."
Although Kate has now distanced herself from Harry, insiders say she still hopes for "peace in the long term."
Our source said: "Kate still cares deeply for Harry and misses him, but she's stepped back from trying to mend things.
"She never speaks ill of him, yet she's no longer urging any reconciliation either.
"Harry has pushed things too far in William's eyes. Kate's decided to focus on preserving her relationship with William and her own sense of calm."