Royal Cull: How Prince William 'Will NEVER Allow Prince Harry's Children Become Working Royals' — As His Rogue Brother Battles to 'Worm His Way Back Into Firm'

royal cull prince william never allow prince harry children become working royals pp
Source: MEGA

Prince William is determined not to let the kids of his brother Harry, right, into the royal fold.

July 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

July 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Prince William is set to take revenge on his brother Harry and his diva wife Meghan Markle by barring their two young children from becoming working royals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Palace flunkies told us it is part of the future king's "brutal" succession plan to slim down, "de-scandalize" the monarchy – as well as "get one over" on Harry and Markle for their constant attacks on his family.

Brutal Plan

royal cull prince william never allow prince harry children become working royals
Source: MEGA/ARCHEWELL

William is set to be ruthless when it comes to dealing with Harry and his wife Meghan, seen right with their two children, when he takes the throne from King Charles.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, backeed up our insider's info by saying: "It's utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals.

"That kind of entitlement isn't just wishful thinking – it borders on delusion.

"These are American children who've been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life.

"Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for his memoir Spare."

The comments come after a royal insider told us Harry is so "all over the place" he wants to return to the Royal Family.

And the source said the deluded Duke of Sussex, 40, is using his children to try and worm his way back into The Firm – even though they can't stand him.

A source close to Harry, 40, told us: "He wants back in and he wants Archie and Lilibet to be able to choose for themselves if they return to royal duties."

royal cull prince william never allow prince harry children become working royals
Source: MEGA

The siblings have been estranged for years.

But a palace source added: "He is absolutely mad if he thinks he can get his children back into the royal fold as working royals as a way of getting back into their bosom.

"He's found it incredible difficult finding his way in America, and just wants to go home.

"But his actions and memoir have made that an impossibility."

The latest twist in the long-running royal rift comes amid passport applications for Harry and his wife Meghan's kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

According to insiders, the paperwork included both their HRH titles and the surname Sussex.

While Harry and Markle, 43, stepped away from royal duties five years ago and have rarely looked back, the new documents are being viewed as a clear signal that they are keeping their options open – at least for the next generation.

Royal reporter Richard Eden said: "The suggestion gives the biggest hint yet that they're hoping to mend fences."

An a palace aide said: "Harry and Meghan apparently found official duties and life within the Royal Family unbearable, yet they want this for their children. It doesn't make sense."

It's been confirmed Harry is behind the move to retain the HRH status for his family with sources saying he wants his children to have the freedom to choose their own futures – whether in private life or as public royals.

Yet the idea of the Sussexes edging toward a return, even symbolically, has left many royal observers stunned.

'Baffling Move'

meghan markle prince harry business empire crumbling bleeding money
Source: MEGA

Critics are dumbfounded it looks as if Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are aiming to squeeze back into The Firm.

"It’s utterly bewildering," one royal household figure said. "They've spent years trashing everything and everyone connected with royal life, and now they're playing with the idea of their kids stepping back into it? It's laughable."

Harry and Markle, now based in Montecito, California, gave up their public roles in 2020 and have since released a Netflix documentary series, given a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry published a memoir – Spare – which laid bare his and Markle's grievances with the monarchy.

"The contradictions are exhausting," a former palace staffer said. "Meghan and Harry said they left Britain for the sake of their privacy, but they keep making sure the door to return remains open.

"But they just can't have their cake and eat it."

Another insider declared: "They will never be able to get back into the royal family. It will never happen.

"Not with King Charles. Not with Prince – or King – William.

"That chapter is closed, no matter how long Harry tries to keep a bookmark in it."

