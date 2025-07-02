Royal Cull: How Prince William 'Will NEVER Allow Prince Harry's Children Become Working Royals' — As His Rogue Brother Battles to 'Worm His Way Back Into Firm'

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, backeed up our insider's info by saying: "It's utterly absurd for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to believe their children might one day choose to become working royals.

"That kind of entitlement isn't just wishful thinking – it borders on delusion.

"These are American children who've been raised oceans away from the monarchy, with no exposure to the customs, culture, or continuity that define royal life.

"Harry closed that door himself the moment he boarded Tyler Perry’s private jet and handed over his life story to a ghostwriter for his memoir Spare."

The comments come after a royal insider told us Harry is so "all over the place" he wants to return to the Royal Family.

And the source said the deluded Duke of Sussex, 40, is using his children to try and worm his way back into The Firm – even though they can't stand him.

A source close to Harry, 40, told us: "He wants back in and he wants Archie and Lilibet to be able to choose for themselves if they return to royal duties."