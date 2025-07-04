EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason for The Spectacular Downfall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case — 'They Tried to Treat a Kinky Rapper Like a Mafia Don'

Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024, after multiple requests for bail were denied.

The verdict came after a seven-week trial in Manhattan federal court, during which 34 witnesses – including former girlfriends and employees of the rapper – testified against the Bad Boy Records founder. But the jury ultimately rejected the prosecutions central argument Combs ran a long-standing criminal enterprise built on coercion, violence, and exploitation.

"Today's verdict is nothing less than a complete and total failure by the prosecution in what will go down as the most expensive prostitution trial in American history," said Neama Rahmani, 45, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers.

He added Combs is now likely to receive time served or a sentence of fewer than two years.

The most serious charge – racketeering conspiracy – carried a potential life sentence and was seen by prosecutors as the cornerstone of their case.

But jurors dismissed the claim, reflecting what experts describe as a fundamental weakness in the government’s strategy.

By applying RICO statutes – originally designed to combat organized crime syndicates – to Combs’ celebrity lifestyle, the case lost credibility in the eyes of the jury.