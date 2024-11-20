Queen Camilla Recruits 'Companion' — Who Surveys Whether Toilets Are Suitable for Her Majesty's Rear
The Queen has a special lady-in-waiting appointed to find her a toilet when she is performing Royal duties and to ensure that crazed fans don't try and bag a souvenir from the 'throne room'.
Camilla has six right-hand ladies attached to her entourage and when she is visiting her subjects at home and abroad, one is tasked as the 'Keeper of the Queen's lavatory', RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her job is to make sure there's a toilet for the Queen's sole use and to ensure the convenience isn't used before or immediately after Camilla's paid a call.
That's to make sure devotees of the Queen don't sneak in and try and pinch a piece of used tissue or in case Camilla loses any personal items when she visits the bathroom.
The traditional ladies-in-waiting spent most of their time with the Royal they served, providing entertainment and companionship.
Their work included intimate duties, such as dressing and undressing their mistress, bathing her, and making her bed.
These are tasks that the present Queen's staff, now known as Companions are not asked to perform.
But Royal expert Brian Hoey said of the bathroom duties: "There is one particularly delicate task they do undertake.
"It is vital that before any royal visit, the Companion goes on a ‘recce’ visit to spy out the land – for one special reason. She has to make sure there is a suitable lavatory available for her boss, and for her use only.
"Lady Katharine 'Kate' Brooke, one of the six Companions, is well accustomed to this sort of duty, being brought up in the country where people are used to making the best of what’s there and convenient.
"So, there is no sense of embarrassment, even though the Royal Protection Officer (usually a female) joins them.
"On the big day, Camilla indicates her need for the loo and Lady Katharine discreetly guides her in the right direction and then stands guard outside the door, making sure nobody else tries to use the royal facilities. Before or after.
"Exclusivity must be maintained at all costs. People are always looking for royal souvenirs. Lady Katharine is expert at performing this delicate little task and always carries it out without the slightest difficulty. And it’s all over in a couple of minutes."
Queen Camilla appointed six women to the position of Queen's Companion, all of whom are ladies married to landed gentry or living on large country estates.
Hoey added: "They are either Lord Lieutenant of their respective county, or their husbands are. Lady Katharine, known as Kate both to her friends and to Camilla, is one of the youngest, (she is the same generation as Camilla), but also the one who can call on the most experience having been associated with royalty longer than all the others. Her mother is The Lady Susan Hussey, the best known and longest serving Lady-in-Waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II."
Queen Elizabeth II had a special nickname for Sue Hussey. She was the most senior of the Ladies-in-Waiting and Her Majesty called her "My Head Girl." As all the Ladies were known as Head Girls, Hussey was Head of Heads.
