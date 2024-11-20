Queen Camilla Recruits 'Companion' — Who Surveys Whether Toilets Are Suitable for Her Majesty's Rear

The Queen has a special lady-in-waiting appointed to find her a toilet when she is performing Royal duties and to ensure that crazed fans don't try and bag a souvenir from the 'throne room'.

Camilla has six right-hand ladies attached to her entourage and when she is visiting her subjects at home and abroad, one is tasked as the 'Keeper of the Queen's lavatory', RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her job is to make sure there's a toilet for the Queen's sole use and to ensure the convenience isn't used before or immediately after Camilla's paid a call.