EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing 'One Massive Problem' Over Plan to 'Make Monarchy More Youthful and Relevant' After King Charles' Death

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being seen as a "huge problem" for William – said to be intent on introducing to the world a more streamlined, youthful-looking and less spendthrift monarchy when he is crowned.

"Unfortunately for the Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about the possiblity of William making them senior working royals to put two fresher faces at the forefront of an overhauled monarchy.

As the 43-year-old Prince of Wales looks ahead to the future of the royal family following the eventual death of his father, King Charles III, insiders say there are "growing discussions" about bringing in younger royal relatives to help shoulder the burden of public duties.

Among the most talked-about candidates are William's cousins – Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Both have maintained relatively low public profiles and professional careers outside of the royal fold, but speculation is mounting about their possible roles under William’s reign as Charles continues his brutal cancer fight.