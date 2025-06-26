EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing 'One Massive Problem' Over Plan to 'Make Monarchy More Youthful and Relevant' After King Charles' Death
Prince William is preparing for a streamlined, modern monarchy – but RadarOnline.com can reveal there is already a huge stumbling block that could get in the way of him executing his vision when he takes the throne from his dying dad King Charles.
And a palace flunky tells us it involves two particular royals.
Thorns In His Side
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being seen as a "huge problem" for William – said to be intent on introducing to the world a more streamlined, youthful-looking and less spendthrift monarchy when he is crowned.
"Unfortunately for the Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about the possiblity of William making them senior working royals to put two fresher faces at the forefront of an overhauled monarchy.
As the 43-year-old Prince of Wales looks ahead to the future of the royal family following the eventual death of his father, King Charles III, insiders say there are "growing discussions" about bringing in younger royal relatives to help shoulder the burden of public duties.
Among the most talked-about candidates are William's cousins – Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.
Both have maintained relatively low public profiles and professional careers outside of the royal fold, but speculation is mounting about their possible roles under William’s reign as Charles continues his brutal cancer fight.
Andrew Nightmare
The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are not currently working royals, but they do make occasional appearances on behalf of the crown.
Beatrice currently serves as a Counsellor of State, authorized to act on behalf of Charles when he is abroad or unwell, while Eugenie was recently appointed a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s new 35 under 35 initiative.
Still, the question of whether they could step into more official roles remains contentious.
Fitzwilliams added: "Anything that brings the spotlight back to Prince Andrew is problematic. Including Beatrice and Eugenie would inevitably remind the public of their father’s controversies – which are far from forgotten."
Andrew, now 64, was stripped of his royal duties following his widely criticized 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, and after facing allegations of sexual assault and ongoing scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
He has since become a royal exile and hermit, making only rare appearances at family events such as Easter services.
Even though neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has been implicated in any wrongdoing, their close ties to Andrew remains a sticking point when it comes to William's vision.
But royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the sisters could play a valuable role in William’s monarchy if given the chance.
Succession Planning
She said: "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."
Seward added: "I see them as sort of a double act, working together in the same way as married couples do. Two gorgeous princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."
Beatrice currently works as a vice president at U.S. tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.
Both are raising young families – Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.
Despite King Charles' preference for a slimmed-down monarchy, sources close to the palace suggest William may take a different approach.
"I don’t think he will change his mind, so I think he will leave it to William to bring Beatrice and Eugenie into the fold,’ Seward said. "I think they're being kept on ice."
Our source said: "What remains clear is that any future decision about the York sisters' royal status will be closely scrutinized—and deeply symbolic."
"Their family link to Andrew makes it hugely complex and sticky, especially if William wants to keep the monarchy's image squeaky clean."