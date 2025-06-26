Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Facing 'One Massive Problem' Over Plan to 'Make Monarchy More Youthful and Relevant' After King Charles' Death

prince william one massive problem plan to make monarchy youthful relevant king charles death pp
Source: MEGA

Prince William is already facing problems with his plan for taking the throne from King Charles, right.

June 26 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William is preparing for a streamlined, modern monarchy – but RadarOnline.com can reveal there is already a huge stumbling block that could get in the way of him executing his vision when he takes the throne from his dying dad King Charles.

And a palace flunky tells us it involves two particular royals.

Article continues below advertisement

Thorns In His Side

Article continues below advertisement
prince william hates becoming king work stress job no one wants
Source: MEGA

William has a major issue on his hands over his vision for a more youthful looking monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are being seen as a "huge problem" for William – said to be intent on introducing to the world a more streamlined, youthful-looking and less spendthrift monarchy when he is crowned.

"Unfortunately for the Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," said royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about the possiblity of William making them senior working royals to put two fresher faces at the forefront of an overhauled monarchy.

As the 43-year-old Prince of Wales looks ahead to the future of the royal family following the eventual death of his father, King Charles III, insiders say there are "growing discussions" about bringing in younger royal relatives to help shoulder the burden of public duties.

Among the most talked-about candidates are William's cousins – Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.

Both have maintained relatively low public profiles and professional careers outside of the royal fold, but speculation is mounting about their possible roles under William’s reign as Charles continues his brutal cancer fight.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
royal family emergency meeting prince andrew virginia giuffre suicide
Source: MEGA

The shadow of Prince Andrew's scandals looms large over William and his plans for the future.

Article continues below advertisement

The two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are not currently working royals, but they do make occasional appearances on behalf of the crown.

Beatrice currently serves as a Counsellor of State, authorized to act on behalf of Charles when he is abroad or unwell, while Eugenie was recently appointed a mentor for The King’s Foundation’s new 35 under 35 initiative.

Still, the question of whether they could step into more official roles remains contentious.

Fitzwilliams added: "Anything that brings the spotlight back to Prince Andrew is problematic. Including Beatrice and Eugenie would inevitably remind the public of their father’s controversies – which are far from forgotten."

Andrew, now 64, was stripped of his royal duties following his widely criticized 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, and after facing allegations of sexual assault and ongoing scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has since become a royal exile and hermit, making only rare appearances at family events such as Easter services.

Even though neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has been implicated in any wrongdoing, their close ties to Andrew remains a sticking point when it comes to William's vision.

But royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the sisters could play a valuable role in William’s monarchy if given the chance.

Article continues below advertisement

Succession Planning

Article continues below advertisement
prince william one massive problem plan to make monarchy youthful relevant king charles death
Source: MEGA

William has been in training for years to become king.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
dolly parton talking to husband carl dean ghost vegas residency pp

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Talking to Husband Carl Dean's Ghost' Ahead of 'Killer' Vegas Residency'

cher cooling off boytoy ae edwards pals rejoice over split

EXCLUSIVE: Why Cher Is 'Finally Cooling Off' From Alex 'A.E.' Edwards – Leaving Pals Rejoicing She's Now 'Strong Enough' to Chuck 'Leeching' Toyboy

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties. It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."

Seward added: "I see them as sort of a double act, working together in the same way as married couples do. Two gorgeous princesses working together as sisters would be very powerful. I think it would be wonderful, and I think it will happen."

Beatrice currently works as a vice president at U.S. tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles prince andrew shouting match princess eugenie princess beatrice demoted
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are in line to become working royals.

Both are raising young families – Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

Despite King Charles' preference for a slimmed-down monarchy, sources close to the palace suggest William may take a different approach.

"I don’t think he will change his mind, so I think he will leave it to William to bring Beatrice and Eugenie into the fold,’ Seward said. "I think they're being kept on ice."

Our source said: "What remains clear is that any future decision about the York sisters' royal status will be closely scrutinized—and deeply symbolic."

"Their family link to Andrew makes it hugely complex and sticky, especially if William wants to keep the monarchy's image squeaky clean."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.