Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Upset' After Being Snubbed by Ailing King Charles Over Royal Duties: 'They Have A Lot to Offer'
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have grown frustrated due to being left out by King Charles despite them offering to help with royal duties amid a family health crisis, a source close to the household shared in a sensational report.
"They are very upset to have been ignored," said a friend of the women who claimed they made it clear they went to be of service especially when their scandal-plagued father, Prince Andrew, has been somewhat accepted back into the fold. "But they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."
Certain royals were called to step up after it was revealed that Kate Middleton is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following her major abdominal surgery in January, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news came weeks after it was announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer and was planning to scale back from public duties to focus on his treatment.
Furthermore, in January, a representative for Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, revealed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.
"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," a statement shared on her behalf read, noting she was remaining optimistic about her recovery ahead.
As for the girls, a friend of the princesses told The Daily Beast they really want to be of assistance, noting, "They have done nothing wrong and they shouldn't be visited with the sins of their father."
Another source, a friend of the wider family, explained, "Charles is very fond of the York girls, but everyone, including them, accepts there is no place for them to be full-time working royals. And as the late Queen Elizabeth made clear, being a part-time working royal isn't an option."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Charles was hoping to attend a scaled-down Easter service and family gathering this weekend and Buckingham Palace has since told the BBC that the king will attend the traditional church service.
At this time, the monarch has temporarily been largely represented by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie.
"With hindsight you can make the argument that they should have been kept on, but a dramatic change of course now would not be helpful for anyone," said a courtier. "The York girls have built successful lives as private individuals."