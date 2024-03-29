Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Upset' After Being Snubbed by Ailing King Charles Over Royal Duties: 'They Have A Lot to Offer'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have grown frustrated due to being left out by King Charles despite them offering to help with royal duties amid a family health crisis, a source close to the household shared in a sensational report.

"They are very upset to have been ignored," said a friend of the women who claimed they made it clear they went to be of service especially when their scandal-plagued father, Prince Andrew, has been somewhat accepted back into the fold. "But they're not surprised. They are sanguine about it."