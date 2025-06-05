EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Forced to Radically Increase Security' After Shocking Breach Exposed His Wife and Kids to Potentially Deadly Stalker Rampage

The disturbing incident unfolded just after 1pm on a Sunday at the end of May, when an unidentified man unlawfully entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.

Even though he did not reach the inner perimeter, the breach occurred within close range of Adelaide Cottage, where William, 41, lives with Princess Catherine, 43, and their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The family’s residence sits on the same estate as the castle, raising immediate concern among royal protection officers.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the suspect was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers and later released on bail.

"This was not a harmless stunt – it was a very real threat,“ our palace source said. "The proximity to the children's areas triggered alarm bells. William has been briefed on how easily things could have escalated."