EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Forced to Radically Increase Security' After Shocking Breach Exposed His Wife and Kids to Potentially Deadly Stalker Rampage
Prince William has ordered an urgent overhaul of security at Windsor following a breach that came perilously close to his family home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This one was a serious wake-up call," a palace insider told us. "William is determined to make sure nothing like this ever happens again and that stalkers are kept away from his kids for good."
Family Fears
The disturbing incident unfolded just after 1pm on a Sunday at the end of May, when an unidentified man unlawfully entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.
Even though he did not reach the inner perimeter, the breach occurred within close range of Adelaide Cottage, where William, 41, lives with Princess Catherine, 43, and their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
The family’s residence sits on the same estate as the castle, raising immediate concern among royal protection officers.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the suspect was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers and later released on bail.
"This was not a harmless stunt – it was a very real threat,“ our palace source said. "The proximity to the children's areas triggered alarm bells. William has been briefed on how easily things could have escalated."
History Of Scares
The intrusion is the latest in a string of security scares involving the royal family.
In April, aerial activity prompted a review of protocols at King Charles' Sandringham estate after drones were spotted flying unannounced over the grounds.
The incident came just days after the monarch, 76, hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to government flight logs, a no-fly zone was requested on 4 March, and surveillance has since been intensified.
The Windsor breach has had immediate repercussions for William.
A special task force is now being put together to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Wales family’s security arrangements, including perimeter defense, patrol frequency, and digital surveillance coverage.
"William has authorized sweeping upgrades," our source added. "He wants 360-degree presidential-style protection around his family, particularly now that Catherine is recovering and keeping a lower profile."
The couple’s move from London to Windsor in 2022 was, in part, an attempt to provide their children with a more private and secure upbringing, away from the intense scrutiny of Kensington Palace.
Safety Shattered
But insiders say the illusion of rural safety has now been shattered.
"Adelaide Cottage was supposed to be a sanctuary," said our source. "Now there’s this chilling sense that they're still being watched, even out there."
Royal officials are also reportedly reviewing public access routes around the estate.
While Windsor Castle remains open to visitors, restricted zones are being more tightly controlled.
"We’re seeing a shift toward fortress-like protocols," said a former royal protection officer. "There's no appetite for risk – especially with the heir’s young children involved."
The situation has stirred comparisons to Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle over royal security.
Earlier this year, the 40-year-old lost an appeal to reinstate full police protection during visits to the UK.
Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan Markle, 43, and their children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, has voiced concerns about safety after stepping down from official duties.
"Security is a hot-button issue within the family," said the insider. "What happened at Windsor has made it even more urgent."