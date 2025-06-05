Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Forced to Radically Increase Security' After Shocking Breach Exposed His Wife and Kids to Potentially Deadly Stalker Rampage

prince william increases security breach exposed wife kids stalker attack pp
Source: MEGA

Prince William has had the fright of his life and is determined to shield his wife and kids, right, from harm.

June 5 2025, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William has ordered an urgent overhaul of security at Windsor following a breach that came perilously close to his family home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This one was a serious wake-up call," a palace insider told us. "William is determined to make sure nothing like this ever happens again and that stalkers are kept away from his kids for good."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Fears

Article continues below advertisement
prince williams outburst meghan markle bullying staff brother harry
Source: MEGA

Wills has ordered a total overhaul of his security in the wake of the scare.

Article continues below advertisement

The disturbing incident unfolded just after 1pm on a Sunday at the end of May, when an unidentified man unlawfully entered restricted grounds at Windsor Castle.

Even though he did not reach the inner perimeter, the breach occurred within close range of Adelaide Cottage, where William, 41, lives with Princess Catherine, 43, and their three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The family’s residence sits on the same estate as the castle, raising immediate concern among royal protection officers.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the suspect was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers and later released on bail.

"This was not a harmless stunt – it was a very real threat,“ our palace source said. "The proximity to the children's areas triggered alarm bells. William has been briefed on how easily things could have escalated."

Article continues below advertisement

History Of Scares

Article continues below advertisement
prince george private school harry nightmare kids
Source: MEGA

William wants to ensure his three children feel safe and happy at home.

Article continues below advertisement

The intrusion is the latest in a string of security scares involving the royal family.

In April, aerial activity prompted a review of protocols at King Charles' Sandringham estate after drones were spotted flying unannounced over the grounds.

The incident came just days after the monarch, 76, hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to government flight logs, a no-fly zone was requested on 4 March, and surveillance has since been intensified.

The Windsor breach has had immediate repercussions for William.

A special task force is now being put together to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Wales family’s security arrangements, including perimeter defense, patrol frequency, and digital surveillance coverage.

"William has authorized sweeping upgrades," our source added. "He wants 360-degree presidential-style protection around his family, particularly now that Catherine is recovering and keeping a lower profile."

The couple’s move from London to Windsor in 2022 was, in part, an attempt to provide their children with a more private and secure upbringing, away from the intense scrutiny of Kensington Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

Safety Shattered

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
exclusive angelina jolie gripped with fear her bells palsy will return one year anniversary of brad pitt divorce looms

EXCLUSIVE: Unhappy 50th Ange! 'Sad and Lonely' Jolie 'Putting Brave Face' on Hitting Half-Century By 'Bragging to Pals She's Gagging for No-Strings-Attached Fun'

kylie jenner based boob job margot robbie barbie pp

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Based New Boob Job on Margot Robbie's Barbie Character' — 'They're Exactly The Same Proportions!'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william increases security breach exposed wife kids stalker attack
Source: MEGA

The future king is getting presidential-level protection from now on.

But insiders say the illusion of rural safety has now been shattered.

"Adelaide Cottage was supposed to be a sanctuary," said our source. "Now there’s this chilling sense that they're still being watched, even out there."

Royal officials are also reportedly reviewing public access routes around the estate.

While Windsor Castle remains open to visitors, restricted zones are being more tightly controlled.

"We’re seeing a shift toward fortress-like protocols," said a former royal protection officer. "There's no appetite for risk – especially with the heir’s young children involved."

The situation has stirred comparisons to Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle over royal security.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old lost an appeal to reinstate full police protection during visits to the UK.

Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan Markle, 43, and their children Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, has voiced concerns about safety after stepping down from official duties.

"Security is a hot-button issue within the family," said the insider. "What happened at Windsor has made it even more urgent."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.