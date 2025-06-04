EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Battling Over Third Baby' — 'He Wants It, She Doesn't!'

A source close to the pair said: "Harry insists wanting another child isn’t just about him. He sees the special bond his kids have and believes it would be good for them to have a sibling.

"But this isn't the way Meghan sees it. Her first two pregnancies were tough, and so was getting back in shape. All she is interested in now is having lunch with showbiz pals, begging A-listers to come on her podcast and trying to be the next Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow with her cringey 'lifestyle' brand."

Harry and Markle, who live in Montecito, California, with their two children – Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3 – celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May.

Markle, 43, is said to have been caught totally off guard by Harry’s sudden enthusiasm for expanding their family.

Our source added: "It's come as a big shock to Meghan, because Harry never suggested he wanted a big family. At this point in her life, another pregnancy is not something she's ready for."