EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Battling Over Third Baby' — 'He Wants It, She Doesn't!'
Prince Harry has left his wife Meghan Markle "blindsided" with demands they have a third baby – marking a massive change of heart on their family planning, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders tell us the Duke of Sussex, 40, now hopes to welcome another kid to "give him something to do" – but warned Markle is "having none of it" as she wants to keep trying to carve out her showbiz career.
Couple At War
A source close to the pair said: "Harry insists wanting another child isn’t just about him. He sees the special bond his kids have and believes it would be good for them to have a sibling.
"But this isn't the way Meghan sees it. Her first two pregnancies were tough, and so was getting back in shape. All she is interested in now is having lunch with showbiz pals, begging A-listers to come on her podcast and trying to be the next Martha Stewart or Gwyneth Paltrow with her cringey 'lifestyle' brand."
Harry and Markle, who live in Montecito, California, with their two children – Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3 – celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in May.
Markle, 43, is said to have been caught totally off guard by Harry’s sudden enthusiasm for expanding their family.
Our source added: "It's come as a big shock to Meghan, because Harry never suggested he wanted a big family. At this point in her life, another pregnancy is not something she's ready for."
Huge U-Turn
Harry once publicly stated his intention to have "two children, maximum." during a conversation with renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall in 2019.
But, according to insiders, fatherhood – and boredom – has transformed his outlook.
Since stepping down as senior royals in January 2020, the Sussexes have largely focused on family life and independent ventures in the US, though not without huge public and personal challenges.
Markle said in a recent op-ed she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020.
She and Harry later welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021, naming her in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood nickname.
In the years since, Harry has often spoken about the profound impact his children have had on him.
"The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I love being their dad," he said during a charity appearance in 2023.
Despite their evident devotion to family, Markle's current focus is firmly on her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she launched earlier this year.
The project marks her reentry into public life, and the former Suits actress has rejoined Instagram to promote it.
A Mother's Day post featuring Archie and Lilibet showed Markle cradling her children, which she soppily captioned: "To these two gems, who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain.' smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure… being your mum is the greatest privilege of my life."
Still, Markle is massively hesitant about stepping away from the momentum she has built.
A source close to her said: "Meghan is just all about work at the moment and she absolutely will not ruin that – not even for another baby."
Harry also believes a third child could help strengthen their tight-knit household – especially as their children grow up without royal cousins or extended family nearby.
The Sussexes remain estranged from Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, 76, and his older brother, Prince William, 41, following the fallout from the 2023 release of Harry’s memoir Spare, and a string of high-profile interviews criticizing the royal institution.
Our insider added: "Meghan's totally torn by this situation."