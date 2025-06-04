Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed as 'Empty, Erratic Shadow of His Former Self' Whose Life Is Being 'Wasted' Picking Kids Up from School and Watching Wife Meghan Spiral Over Fame

prince harry empty shell man meghan markle spirals pp
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's former happy-go-lucky spirit has been killed since he and wife Meghan Markle quit his homeland, royal experts say.

June 4 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry is now officially an empty, erratic wreck of a man, stuck in the shadow of his wife, Meghan Markle, as she powers ahead with fame-fueled rebranding and commercial success, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old made a recent surprise solo appearance in Shanghai last week to speak at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, promoting sustainable tourism through his Travalyst initiative.

But his presence in China happened to fall on the same day his father, King Charles, 76, and the monarch's wife Queen Camilla, also 77, arrived in Canada for a high-profile state visit – triggering accusations of a desperate attempt Harry's event was a shot at gaining attention from the media as he leads an increasingly lonely existence away from his homeland and family.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Rebel

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry empty shell man meghan markle spirals
Source: MEGA

Harry has been frozen out of his family for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal commentator Esther Krakue bluntly summed up the state of the exiled royal by saying: "If you think about it critically, what else does Harry have left?

"I mean, he’s resigned from (his former charity) Sentebale, while it's being investigated.

"He's no longer a working royal, and while he has his other charity work with the Invictus Games, his involvement is not as in-depth because it's every few years."

"It kind of feels like this because there’s nothing left.

"He's just watching Meghan go from experiment to experiment, you know, taking his kids to school and dropping them off – but really, there isn’t much there in terms of the man.

"What is the man about?"

Article continues below advertisement

Lost At Sea

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry empty shell man meghan markle spirals
Source: MEGA

He's drowning in troubles and feels adrift, according to royal watchers.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Shanghai appearance – delivered to a packed audience of tourism leaders – was meant to be a platform for Harry to reassert his global relevance.

Instead, insiders say it only underscored his disconnection from both the royal family and any coherent career path.

Royal correspondent Bronte Coy called the timing of Harry's China trip "bizarre" and "surprising."

She said: "It landed on the same day Charles gave a historic speech in Ottawa, opening a session of the Canadian Parliament. That visit had real constitutional weight. Harry's thing in China? It didn't really make the cut."

In his speech at the event, Harry urged the global travel industry to reach climate targets by 2030, telling delegates: "The Asia-Pacific region is strongly positioned to do this."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
prince harry meghan markle war over third child pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Battling Over Third Baby' — 'He Wants It, She Doesn't!'

Embedded Image

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Trolled Over 'Incesty Vibes Creepiness' For Praising Son Patrick's 'Butt and Weenie' in 'White Lotus' Nude Scene

Article continues below advertisement
thomas markle pleads with meghan harry to see grandchildren cruel
Source: MEGA

Harry misses his days as a working royal, sources warn.

But Coy said the message was overshadowed by the ongoing narrative of chaos, and said it "didn't really make the cut".

It's in stark contrast to Markle, who has executed a deliberate return to public life.

From launching a new podcast to building her American Riviera Orchard brand, sources say she's dominating the spotlight with precision.

One former palace aide described Harry as a "hothead who burned bridges in 10 minutes."

Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "He blew up his old life, but hasn't built a new one. Now he's just orbiting Meghan's world."

The former working royal, once celebrated for his hands-on approach to causes like veterans' affairs and mental health, now appears to be struggling for purpose.

A longtime royal household contact said: "Harry without structure is Harry adrift. He needs a mission, but right now, all we see is confusion. And that's not the fun-loving, easy-going, active man the world used to know."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.