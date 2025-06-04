EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed as 'Empty, Erratic Shadow of His Former Self' Whose Life Is Being 'Wasted' Picking Kids Up from School and Watching Wife Meghan Spiral Over Fame
Prince Harry is now officially an empty, erratic wreck of a man, stuck in the shadow of his wife, Meghan Markle, as she powers ahead with fame-fueled rebranding and commercial success, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old made a recent surprise solo appearance in Shanghai last week to speak at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, promoting sustainable tourism through his Travalyst initiative.
But his presence in China happened to fall on the same day his father, King Charles, 76, and the monarch's wife Queen Camilla, also 77, arrived in Canada for a high-profile state visit – triggering accusations of a desperate attempt Harry's event was a shot at gaining attention from the media as he leads an increasingly lonely existence away from his homeland and family.
Royal Rebel
Royal commentator Esther Krakue bluntly summed up the state of the exiled royal by saying: "If you think about it critically, what else does Harry have left?
"I mean, he’s resigned from (his former charity) Sentebale, while it's being investigated.
"He's no longer a working royal, and while he has his other charity work with the Invictus Games, his involvement is not as in-depth because it's every few years."
"It kind of feels like this because there’s nothing left.
"He's just watching Meghan go from experiment to experiment, you know, taking his kids to school and dropping them off – but really, there isn’t much there in terms of the man.
"What is the man about?"
Lost At Sea
Harry's Shanghai appearance – delivered to a packed audience of tourism leaders – was meant to be a platform for Harry to reassert his global relevance.
Instead, insiders say it only underscored his disconnection from both the royal family and any coherent career path.
Royal correspondent Bronte Coy called the timing of Harry's China trip "bizarre" and "surprising."
She said: "It landed on the same day Charles gave a historic speech in Ottawa, opening a session of the Canadian Parliament. That visit had real constitutional weight. Harry's thing in China? It didn't really make the cut."
In his speech at the event, Harry urged the global travel industry to reach climate targets by 2030, telling delegates: "The Asia-Pacific region is strongly positioned to do this."
But Coy said the message was overshadowed by the ongoing narrative of chaos, and said it "didn't really make the cut".
It's in stark contrast to Markle, who has executed a deliberate return to public life.
From launching a new podcast to building her American Riviera Orchard brand, sources say she's dominating the spotlight with precision.
One former palace aide described Harry as a "hothead who burned bridges in 10 minutes."
Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "He blew up his old life, but hasn't built a new one. Now he's just orbiting Meghan's world."
The former working royal, once celebrated for his hands-on approach to causes like veterans' affairs and mental health, now appears to be struggling for purpose.
A longtime royal household contact said: "Harry without structure is Harry adrift. He needs a mission, but right now, all we see is confusion. And that's not the fun-loving, easy-going, active man the world used to know."