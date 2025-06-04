Prince Harry is now officially an empty, erratic wreck of a man, stuck in the shadow of his wife, Meghan Markle, as she powers ahead with fame-fueled rebranding and commercial success, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 40-year-old made a recent surprise solo appearance in Shanghai last week to speak at the Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, promoting sustainable tourism through his Travalyst initiative.

But his presence in China happened to fall on the same day his father, King Charles, 76, and the monarch's wife Queen Camilla, also 77, arrived in Canada for a high-profile state visit – triggering accusations of a desperate attempt Harry's event was a shot at gaining attention from the media as he leads an increasingly lonely existence away from his homeland and family.