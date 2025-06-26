EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Harry Drops Huge Clue He's Plotting 'Baffling' Bid to Return to Royal Family — Leaving Critics Laughing 'It Will NEVER Happen'
Prince Harry is so "all over the place" he wants to return to the Royal Family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the deluded Duke of Sussex, 40, is using his children to try and worm his way back into The Firm – even though they can't stand him.
'Baffling' Move
A source close to Harry, 40, told us: "He wants back in and he wants Archie and Lilibet to be able to choose for themselves if they return to royal duties."
But a palace source added: "He is absolutely mad if he thinks he can get his children back into the royal fold as working royals as a way of getting back into their bosom.
"He's found it incredible difficult finding his way in America, and just wants to go home.
"But his actions and memoir have made that an impossibility."
The latest twist in the long-running royal rift comes amid passport applications for Harry and his wife Meghan's kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
According to insiders, the paperwork included both their HRH titles and the surname Sussex.
While Harry and Markle, 43, stepped away from royal duties five years ago and have rarely looked back, the new documents are being viewed as a clear signal that they are keeping their options open – at least for the next generation.
Royal reporter Richard Eden said: "The suggestion gives the biggest hint yet that they're hoping to mend fences."
An a palace aide said: "Harry and Meghan apparently found official duties and life within the Royal Family unbearable, yet they want this for their children. It doesn't make sense."
It's been confirmed Harry is behind the move to retain the HRH status for his family with sources saying he wants his children to have the freedom to choose their own futures – whether in private life or as public royals.
Yet the idea of the Sussexes edging toward a return, even symbolically, has left many royal observers stunned.
"It’s utterly bewildering," one royal household figure said. "They've spent years trashing everything and everyone connected with royal life, and now they're playing with the idea of their kids stepping back into it? It's laughable."
'It Will Never Happen'
Harry and Meghan, now based in Montecito, California, gave up their public roles in 2020 and have since released a Netflix documentary series, given a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry published a memoir – Spare – which laid bare his and Markle's grievances with the monarchy.
"The contradictions are exhausting," a former palace staffer said. "Meghan and Harry said they left Britain for the sake of their privacy, but they keep making sure the door to return remains open.
"But they just can't have their cake and eat it."
Another insider declared: "They will never be able to get back into the royal family. It will never happen.
"Not with King Charles. Not with Prince – or King – William.
"That chapter is closed, no matter how long Harry tries to keep a bookmark in it."