EXCLUSIVE: Exiled Prince Harry Drops Huge Clue He's Plotting 'Baffling' Bid to Return to Royal Family — Leaving Critics Laughing 'It Will NEVER Happen'

A source close to Harry, 40, told us: "He wants back in and he wants Archie and Lilibet to be able to choose for themselves if they return to royal duties."

But a palace source added: "He is absolutely mad if he thinks he can get his children back into the royal fold as working royals as a way of getting back into their bosom.

"He's found it incredible difficult finding his way in America, and just wants to go home.

"But his actions and memoir have made that an impossibility."

The latest twist in the long-running royal rift comes amid passport applications for Harry and his wife Meghan's kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

According to insiders, the paperwork included both their HRH titles and the surname Sussex.

While Harry and Markle, 43, stepped away from royal duties five years ago and have rarely looked back, the new documents are being viewed as a clear signal that they are keeping their options open – at least for the next generation.