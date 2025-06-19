EXCLUSIVE: Purple Pain — How Drug-Addled Prince Was Convinced Celibacy, Fasting, Zero Sleep And Veganism Would Make Him Immortal

He revealed his screwy theories in a chat featured in the book Prince: The Last Interviews And Other Conversations, which has re-emerged on fan forums.

Speaking at his Paisley Park home – less than two years before he was found slumped dead aged 57 in April 2016 in one of the complex’s elevators following an overdose of a drug 50 times more potent than heroin – a skeletal Prince babbled to a magazine writer: “I have gone long periods with no food, and also water – people have to remind me to drink water because I always forget to do that.

“The hunger turns into something else. I am music.

“After four days, you don’t want food anymore. It’s like this thing that says, ‘Feed me, feed me’. When it realizes it’s not going to get fed, it goes away.”

Talking about his belief he would never die and exist as an immortal brain, Prince added: “I don’t think about ‘gone’.

“Life spans are getting longer. One of the reasons is because people are learning more about everything, so then the brain makes more connections.

“Eventually, we’ll be in eternal brain mode because we’ll be able to hold eternity in our minds.

“A lot of people can’t do that. Everybody usually thinks about a beginning, a big bang. If you take that event out, then you can start to see what eternity is.

“Remember in The Matrix where they said the only thing that has an ending had a beginning, and vice versa?”