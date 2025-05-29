EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Hits Husband Brooklyn With Horrifying Ultimatum as Beckham Family Feud Hits 'Fever Pitch'
Nicola Peltz has delivered a brutal ultimatum to husband Brooklyn Beckham amid escalating tensions with his famous family, saying: "He needs to prove where his loyalty lies."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30-year-old actress and billionaire heiress is now at the center of a deepening rift between Brooklyn and the Beckham clan, after the couple's glaring absence at David Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday bash raised eyebrows.
Sources tell us Peltz has now issued a stark warning to her husband: "It's me – or your family."
And insiders claim Brooklyn, 26, is buckling under the pressure.
Brutal Rift
"He's stuck in the middle and hates all the drama," a source said.
"But Nicola isn't backing down. She's told Brooklyn it’s time to man up and stand by her. She's supported him emotionally and financially, and now she wants that same loyalty in return."
While the Beckhams put on a show of unity on social media during David's milestone birthday earlier this month, it didn't go unnoticed Brooklyn and Nicola were missing in action – both in person and online.
According to insiders, the decision to stay away was far from spontaneous.
"They knew exactly what they were doing by staying away," said a second source close to the couple. "It's been bubbling under the surface for a while, and Nicola's been fuming ever since she got wind of certain things said behind her back. She's not one to forgive and forget."
Fuel was thrown on the fire when Nicola commented "So beautiful Mia," on a post by Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.
Cruz Beckham then trolled her by copying the exact comment word-for-word under a separate post about Romeo – this time featuring his rumored new flame, DJ Kim Turnbull, 24.
Center of a Storm
"The boys have clearly had enough of the drama," a family friend said. "That comment was pure shade. It was cheeky, but also a message that they're not going to let Nicola play games."
Adding to the tension is a long-standing rumor that Brooklyn and Kim had a brief flirtation nearly a decade ago – something Cruz, 20, tried to squash by insisting in a deleted comment that the pair "never dated."
But the story has circulated again, with some sources suggesting it's a convenient diversion spun by Nicola's camp to justify the birthday snub.
Brooklyn, now launching a hot sauce brand and training as an e-racing driver, is said to be relying heavily on Nicola, who's allegedly footing much of the bill.
"She's been carrying them financially," a source claimed. "Brooklyn's still finding his feet, and Nicola's made it clear that she wants his full support in return. This isn't just about loyalty – it's about respect."
The Beckhams, meanwhile, are said to be "heartbroken" by the ongoing estrangement.
Victoria Beckham, 51, and David are trying to stay dignified in public but struggling behind closed doors, sources tell us.
"Victoria has tried to move on," said a family insider. "She supported Nicola's film Lola, she apologized after the wedding dress situation – but this is starting to feel like a losing battle."
Peltz previously dismissed feud rumors over the dress, saying: "It all started because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress."
David, keen to keep the family bond intact, even included Brooklyn in a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to Victoria earlier this month.
"They don't want to lose their son," the source added. "But they won't be bullied either. Victoria says she'll apologize – but only if Nicola can tell her what exactly she's supposed to be sorry for."