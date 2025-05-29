EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Hits Husband Brooklyn With Horrifying Ultimatum as Beckham Family Feud Hits 'Fever Pitch'

"He's stuck in the middle and hates all the drama," a source said.

"But Nicola isn't backing down. She's told Brooklyn it’s time to man up and stand by her. She's supported him emotionally and financially, and now she wants that same loyalty in return."

While the Beckhams put on a show of unity on social media during David's milestone birthday earlier this month, it didn't go unnoticed Brooklyn and Nicola were missing in action – both in person and online.

According to insiders, the decision to stay away was far from spontaneous.

"They knew exactly what they were doing by staying away," said a second source close to the couple. "It's been bubbling under the surface for a while, and Nicola's been fuming ever since she got wind of certain things said behind her back. She's not one to forgive and forget."

Fuel was thrown on the fire when Nicola commented "So beautiful Mia," on a post by Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan.

Cruz Beckham then trolled her by copying the exact comment word-for-word under a separate post about Romeo – this time featuring his rumored new flame, DJ Kim Turnbull, 24.