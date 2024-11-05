Newly-Single Andrew Garfield Reveals How Real-Life Grief Is Reflected In On-Screen Anguish In Latest Movie Role: 'This is a Version of Inside My Heart Right Now'

Newly single Andrew Garfield has revealed how he was able to channel the hurt and grief he's suffered over the last few years into his emotion-laden new film part.

His schoolteacher mum Lynn died from pancreatic cancer five years ago, and he was still struggling with that loss when he was offered his latest role in We Live in Time, a film encompassing love, birth, and death, RadarOnline can reveal.

Garfield – who recently split from 42-year-old author and professional witch doctor Kate Tomas – reflected on a tough few years.