Newly-Single Andrew Garfield Reveals How Real-Life Grief Is Reflected In On-Screen Anguish In Latest Movie Role: 'This is a Version of Inside My Heart Right Now'
Newly single Andrew Garfield has revealed how he was able to channel the hurt and grief he's suffered over the last few years into his emotion-laden new film part.
His schoolteacher mum Lynn died from pancreatic cancer five years ago, and he was still struggling with that loss when he was offered his latest role in We Live in Time, a film encompassing love, birth, and death, RadarOnline can reveal.
Garfield – who recently split from 42-year-old author and professional witch doctor Kate Tomas – reflected on a tough few years.
"I was going through my own personal journey my own grief. I was entering a midlife crisis and was in the middle of taking a break from everything," he reveals.
"So I was thinking about life and death, love and existence, and looking back and looking forward and wondering what we are doing here on this planet, and make it as meaningful as possible."
The Spider-Man star adds: "It was a light midlife crisis and it continues now - I'm right in the middle of it. But it's okay. I think we all have to go through a midlife crisis. It's a positive experience of disassembling and reassembling."
Speaking at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, where We Live in Time received rapturous applause, Andrew says of making the film: "This is some version of the inside of my own heart right he says of the bittersweet drama, which tells the story of a couple who start a family together before tragedy strikes.
And Garfield, 41, didn't have to deal with his sorrows on his own.
"I feel as though when I've been in the heart of my grief, it's loved ones l've felt mentorship and care from," he says.
"Not only that, Love is such a vital human experience, and this story reminds us of the many ways that love runs through our lives."
But Garfield, who has been tightly lipped on his romances, opted out of confirming his romance with co-star Emma Stone in a recent interview, but sources say he has struggled to come to terms with the end of their long-term relationship even though it was over years ago.
Emma eventually moved on from her co-star and married Dave McCary in 2020 whereas the Amazing Spider-Man actor has not found closure yet, according to sources.
According to an insider, Andrew “is convinced he let the love of his life slip through his fingers”.
“But Emma is married now to Dave McCary and has a daughter,” the source added and explained, “so Andrew is stuck with his memories.”
Following the demise of his love with the Oscar-winning actress, Andrew began dating Kate, who is also a spiritual advisor, but seemingly he did not see a future with her.
“Friends say Andrew will never find the right girl if he keeps moping about the past!” the source remarked in conclusion.
