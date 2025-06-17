EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Tinseltown Beef! Why 'Bitter' Shia LaBeouf is at War With Movie 'Golden Boy' Timothée Chalamet

"On him, it's cute. On me, it wasn't cute. You know what I'm saying?" LaBeouf, 38, said about the younger star's SAG speech.

The tension between the two actors has erupted following Chalamet’s headline-making acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

Collecting the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for A Complete Unknown, in which he portrays Bob Dylan, Chalamet openly declared his ambitions, saying: "The truth is, I'm really in the pursuit of greatness. I know people don't usually talk like that. But I want to be one of the greats."

His remarks divided opinion, with some praising the candor, while others labeling it arrogant.

In a recent interview, LaBeouf pointed to Chalamet’s moment as evidence of a double standard in Hollywood.

He said: "I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, 'I want to be great.' I so know the feeling. But when I said it, people rolled their eyes.

"I've been trying to be great my whole life, and the reaction hasn't exactly been applause."