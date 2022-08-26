'My World Had Crumbled': Shia LaBeouf Once Contemplated Suicide After His Life & Career Reached Rock Bottom

“At this point I’m nuclear,” LaBeouf told Bishop Barron regarding the troubled time in his life.“Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business anymore.”

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” he continued, revealing he was ready to take his own life after reaching rock bottom in both is life and his career. “I didn’t want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe.”