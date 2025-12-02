EXCLUSIVE: 'Grinch of Montecito' Meghan Markle 'Makes Another Sly Dig' at Kate Middleton as She 'Continues Mission to Steal Future Queen's Christmas'
Dec. 2 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing fresh accusations of taking a sly swipe at her "nemesis" Kate Middleton as insiders tell RadarOnline.com she is "continuing a mission to steal the future Queen's Christmas."
The latest controversy has erupted following the Duchess of Sussex's decision to spotlight a Kate-linked detail in new promotional material for her As Ever brand.
Royal Watchers Catch Subtle Signal
Markle unveiled a Christmas gift set from her Goop-style brand – two jars of honey sold with a black leather bookmark – exclusively at Godmothers, an upscale Montecito bookstore owned by friends Victoria Jackson and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.
In accompanying Instagram images, the bookmark appears inside The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, the bestselling book by Charlie Mackesy.
The placement was swiftly flagged by royal watchers as Mackesy worked closely with Catherine last year, creating bespoke illustrations for the order of service at Westminster Abbey for her annual carol concert.
In the promo shots, the bookmark sits on a page featuring the quote: "Always remember you matter, you're important and you are loved and you bring to this world things no one else can."
Book Choice Sparks Instant Backlash
The book's presence prompted immediate trolling of Markle.
One commentator wrote on X: "It is no coincidence that Meghan Markle chose to use this image of Charlie Mackesy's book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse on her latest Instagram post."
Another added: "Of all the books in the entire world, she has to use this book. Truly unbelievable."
A California insider also said Markle's book choice was "very deliberate."
They said: "Everyone knows Meghan knew precisely what she was signaling. Featuring Mackesy's book looks like a deliberate reference to Catherine's carol service. It comes across as another quiet jab – another carefully placed dig."
Another source echoed the view, saying: "Meghan is intensely focused on her brand and on eclipsing Catherine during the holidays. Some believe she's trying to pull the spotlight straight out of her hands."
Supporters Rush To Defend Meghan
Others defended the Duchess.
One supporter argued: "Charles Mackesy's book is a highly successful best seller. Ten million people own a copy of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Meghan owning a copy, has nothing whatsoever to do with Kate."
The dispute comes amid renewed tension between Markle's and Middleton's households.
Markle released a trailer for the Christmas edition of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan on 19 November – moments before Prince William and Catherine appeared at the Royal Variety Performance in London.
In the teaser, the 44-year-old is seen decorating cookies with her kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, sharing a kiss with husband Prince Harry, 41, and purring: "I love the holiday season. It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions, and making new ones."
Meghan Accused Of Upstaging Kate
Critics saw the timing as pointed.
A source close to the royal family said: "This is by far Meghan's first big swing at trying to eclipse Catherine's Christmas moment. Everyone sees what she's doing."
Another insider added: "People are joking she's the Grinch of Montecito – trying to steal Christmas from Catherine."
The Princess of Wales, 43, is preparing for her fifth Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.
The event, filmed for ITV1 and ITVX, will feature readings by Kate Winslet, Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, with a performance from Dan Smith of Bastille.
Backed by The Royal Foundation, the service highlights community, compassion and stories of connection.
A palace aide said: "Catherine has no time for petty dramas, unlike Meghan. She's focused entirely on her annual Christmas service because she genuinely believes in what it stands for."
Another palace source added: "Catherine has poured years into creating something meaningful, and it feels like Meghan is intent on elbowing her way into the spotlight."