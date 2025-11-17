EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is 'Seething' Over Kate Middleton Signing Up Huge A-Lister to Help Her Celebrate Christmas With Class

The source added: "Meghan struggled to secure big names for her recent Netflix series, so seeing Kate do it with ease has really stung."

A royal aide familiar with preparations for the Abbey event said the Princess has been personally involved in shaping the tone of the ceremony.

"Kate wants it to feel warm and unifying," the aide claimed. "She believes the concert is a chance to highlight kindness and connection at a time people need it most."

Kensington Palace said the evening would blend traditional carols with musical performances and readings from guests. The program will also spotlight individuals helping to create a more "caring society."

A Palace statement added love – within families, friendships, communities, and unexpected moments between strangers – would be the central theme of Middleton's Christmas special, noting "in a world that can often seem fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all."

A production insider said the contrasting public images of Middleton and Markle had widened the long-running rift between the pair.

"Kate's project feels rooted in duty and community, which resonates with people en masse," the insider said.

"Meghan wants to be seen as shaping cultural conversations, but when Kate steps forward with something like this – and brings in a respected figure like Winslet – it inevitably invites comparisons and sends Meghan mad with jealousy."