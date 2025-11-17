EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle is 'Seething' Over Kate Middleton Signing Up Huge A-Lister to Help Her Celebrate Christmas With Class
Nov. 17 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be "seething" after Kate Middleton secured Kate Winslet to take part in her 2025 Christmas carol concert, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess feels overshadowed as her sister-in-law adds fresh star power to a project already praised for its elegance and broad appeal.
The Princess of Wales, 43, has organized the Together at Christmas concert since 2021, hosting it at Westminster Abbey as a celebration of community, service, and seasonal goodwill.
Kate Winslet's A-List Endorsement
Kensington Palace has now revealed the 2025 edition will be held on December 5, with the concert broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
This year's theme centers on love in all its forms, and the Palace confirmed Winslet, 50, recently appointed ambassador of the King's Foundation, will deliver a reading.
Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and singer-songwriter Dan Smith are also scheduled to appear.
One Hollywood source close to the Sussexes claimed, "Meghan is fuming because Kate has pulled off something she couldn't. Landing an A-lister like Kate Winslet sends a message – it looks polished, classy, effortless – and is everything she is struggling to be."
The Green-Eyed Duchess
The source added: "Meghan struggled to secure big names for her recent Netflix series, so seeing Kate do it with ease has really stung."
A royal aide familiar with preparations for the Abbey event said the Princess has been personally involved in shaping the tone of the ceremony.
"Kate wants it to feel warm and unifying," the aide claimed. "She believes the concert is a chance to highlight kindness and connection at a time people need it most."
Kensington Palace said the evening would blend traditional carols with musical performances and readings from guests. The program will also spotlight individuals helping to create a more "caring society."
A Palace statement added love – within families, friendships, communities, and unexpected moments between strangers – would be the central theme of Middleton's Christmas special, noting "in a world that can often seem fragmented and disconnected, love is the force that reconnects us all."
A production insider said the contrasting public images of Middleton and Markle had widened the long-running rift between the pair.
"Kate's project feels rooted in duty and community, which resonates with people en masse," the insider said.
"Meghan wants to be seen as shaping cultural conversations, but when Kate steps forward with something like this – and brings in a respected figure like Winslet – it inevitably invites comparisons and sends Meghan mad with jealousy."
Rooted in Duty and Community
Last year, Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, attended their mother's festive concert with their father, Prince William, 43, and the family is expected to take part again.
Since its launch, the event has honored those who supported their communities during the COVID-19 crisis and has expanded into one of the Princess' signature public engagements.
This year's staging will include a decorative installation outside Westminster Abbey created by botanist Jamie Butterworth.
Inside, wreaths designed collaboratively by the Royal Horticultural Society, British ambassadors, and schoolchildren will be displayed, reflecting the Princess' belief in the restorative power of nature.
She has often spoken of how time outdoors aided her recovery during cancer treatment.
The Most-Watched Royal Moment
A senior entertainment source said the announcement of Winslet's involvement was viewed within the film industry as a significant endorsement.
"Kate Winslet doesn't attach her name to something lightly," the source said. "For her to stand with the Princess on this project signals real respect."
Another insider familiar with the Sussexes summed up their mood by saying, "Meghan knows this will be one of the most-watched royal moments of the year. Seeing Kate at the center of it – and surrounded by talent she couldn't draw – has left her seething."