EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Laughing at Catty Meghan Markle's Pathetic Attempt to Overshadow Her TV Christmas Festivities' — 'She Knows She'll Crush Her'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is said to be unfazed and even amused by Meghan Markle's attempt to launch a festive TV special just days before the Princess of Wales fronts her annual royal Christmas broadcast – according to insiders who tell RadarOnline.com the rivalry between the two women is as sharp as ever.
Tensions between the pair have flared again after Markle, 44, announced a holiday edition of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan would drop on 3 December.
Clash of the Christmas Specials
The timing raised eyebrows across royal circles because Kate's flagship televised Together at Christmas carol service, supported by The Royal Foundation, will be held at Westminster Abbey on 5 December – a fixture that has become one of the most watched royal events of the season.
Critics had already questioned the Sussexes' judgment earlier in the month, when Prince Harry, 41, publicized details of his Vancouver trip within minutes of Prince William finishing a major engagement in Brazil.
Harry's spokesperson dismissed claims of deliberate overlap. Days later, Markle unveiled plans for her festive show, saying on Instagram: "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix."
Kate's 'Crush Her' Confidence
A royal source said: "Kate saw the announcement and just laughed. She thinks Meghan is being petty again, but she isn't losing sleep over it.
"She believes her carol service will outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out."
Another royal insider said: "There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does.
"Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan."
Markle's new Christmas episode will show her in her Montecito home wearing a green dress as she oversees a festive table adorned with candles, ribbons and greenery.
Netflix describes it as a "magical holiday celebration" offering viewers "simple how-tos" for seasonal crafts and meals.
It said in a statement: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito, California, for a magical holiday celebration as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful.
"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – and give you simple how-tos to follow at home."
Timing Felt 'Pointed'
But royal aides argue the Sussex production was clearly designed to coincide with Kate's own Christmas program.
One longtime staffer said: "Every December, Kate puts a huge amount of work into Together at Christmas.
"It's meaningful to her. The timing of Meghan's project felt pointed – but Kate thinks the whole thing is just a bit silly."
The two women have remained distant since Harry and Markle quit the U.K. and royal duties four years ago.
A source said: "Kate doesn't expect warmth from Meghan and Meghan certainly doesn't expect it from Kate.
"But when it comes to Christmas this year, Kate feels confident. She thinks Meghan's attempt to overshadow her is just another misstep – and she's happy to let the public decide."
Mocking 'Formality'
In Harry and Markle's Harry & Meghan Netflix series, Markle mockingly spoke of Kate's "formality."
She said about her first meeting with Harry and the Waleses: "They came over for dinner – I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.
"I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Addressing how she "very quickly" realized the formality of royal life continued behind closed doors, she added: "There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, 'You can relax now.'
"But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."