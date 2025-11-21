EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Laughing at Catty Meghan Markle's Pathetic Attempt to Overshadow Her TV Christmas Festivities' — 'She Knows She'll Crush Her'

Tensions between the pair have flared again after Markle, 44, announced a holiday edition of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan would drop on 3 December.

Kate Middleton is said to be unfazed and even amused by Meghan Markle 's attempt to launch a festive TV special just days before the Princess of Wales fronts her annual royal Christmas broadcast – according to insiders who tell RadarOnline.com the rivalry between the two women is as sharp as ever.

Harry's spokesperson dismissed claims of deliberate overlap. Days later, Markle unveiled plans for her festive show, saying on Instagram: "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix."

Critics had already questioned the Sussexes' judgment earlier in the month, when Prince Harry , 41, publicized details of his Vancouver trip within minutes of Prince William finishing a major engagement in Brazil.

The timing raised eyebrows across royal circles because Kate's flagship televised Together at Christmas carol service, supported by The Royal Foundation, will be held at Westminster Abbey on 5 December – a fixture that has become one of the most watched royal events of the season.

A royal source said: "Kate saw the announcement and just laughed. She thinks Meghan is being petty again, but she isn't losing sleep over it.

"She believes her carol service will outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out."

Another royal insider said: "There's a feeling that Meghan is constantly trying to match or mirror what Kate does.

"Kate's attitude is that she doesn't need to compete – she knows her event will dominate the season and she knows she is seen as far classier than Meghan."

Markle's new Christmas episode will show her in her Montecito home wearing a green dress as she oversees a festive table adorned with candles, ribbons and greenery.

Netflix describes it as a "magical holiday celebration" offering viewers "simple how-tos" for seasonal crafts and meals.

It said in a statement: "This December, join Meghan in Montecito, California, for a magical holiday celebration as she shares how she likes to make this time with family and friends especially memorable and meaningful.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – and give you simple how-tos to follow at home."