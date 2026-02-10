EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Mega Meltdown! Duchess' Latest Humiliations Pushing Marriage to Harry on the 'Verge of Total Collapse'

The double whammy has left a new dent in the renegade royals' reputation that the image-conscious duchess is terrified can never be repaired.

"Meghan is in full meltdown mode," a source said. "She's blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry – and people around her are afraid she's losing it.

"She's seeing everything she left England for falling apart and terrified she may have to go crawling back."

Maines quit after working a scant 10 months, claiming her intended duties were completed, and the departure of Holt – the pair's longest-serving aide – came less than two weeks after the charity was renamed Archewell Philanthropies as it transitions to a fiscal sponsorship model.

A rep for the Sussexes said Holt – who plans to move from Los Angeles back to London with his family – will still be a "philanthropic advisor" and support the do-gooders' humanitarian trips overseas in 2026.

However, sources said the turnover turmoil hints at deeper issues affecting Markle and Harry's empire.