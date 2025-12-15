King Charles Set for Shock Reunion with Prince Harry in the U.S.: Royal Steps Up Overseas Travel Plans After Encouraging Cancer Update

The King made only two foreign trips this year, visiting Italy and Canada, as his schedule was restricted following a cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

His ability to travel has been affected by the need for weekly treatment, though it is understood this will change in the New Year.

According to reports, the frequency of the King's treatment is expected to be cut "significantly," allowing more time for official visits.

His first overseas trip in April will see him travel to the U.S, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump. The visit will coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence from British rule.