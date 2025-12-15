Your tip
King Charles III

King Charles Set for Shock Reunion with Prince Harry in the U.S.: Royal Steps Up Overseas Travel Plans After Encouraging Cancer Update

picture of King Charles and prince harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles is stepping up his overseas visits next year after a positive cancer update, which could lead to a reunion with Prince Harry.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

King Charles is set to increase his overseas trips following Friday’s encouraging cancer update, which could spark a reunion with estranged son Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The monarch, 77, is set to visit both the U.S. and the Caribbean next year after a period in which his overseas visits were limited.

picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles is reducing his cancer treatments allowing more time for official visits.

The King made only two foreign trips this year, visiting Italy and Canada, as his schedule was restricted following a cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

His ability to travel has been affected by the need for weekly treatment, though it is understood this will change in the New Year.

According to reports, the frequency of the King's treatment is expected to be cut "significantly," allowing more time for official visits.

His first overseas trip in April will see him travel to the U.S, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump. The visit will coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence from British rule.

Paying Prince Harry A Visit?

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Charles hasn't seen Harry in the U.S. since his move to across the pond.

Charles’ presence in the U.S. increases the likelihood of a meeting with Harry, his first since the royal moved across the pond with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Later in the year, in November, the King is due to fly to Antigua and Barbuda to attend the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government summit.

Charles recently shared what he described as "good news" that his cancer treatment schedule will be reduced in the New Year.

In a video message broadcast during a British Television cancer fundraiser, the monarch spoke openly about his diagnosis, describing it as "overwhelming", and urged people to attend cancer checks, saying "early diagnosis quite simply saves lives."

The Royal said that "remarkable advances" in cancer care had allowed him to continue a full and active life while undergoing treatment.

'Your Life May Depend On It'

picture of king charles
Source: MEGA

Charles is set to visit both the U.S.and the Caribbean next year.

The King is understood to have responded very well to treatment, with doctors advising that it will move into a precautionary phase.

He will continue to be monitored and reviewed, but a royal source said the regularity of his treatment "will be significantly reduced" at the start of next year.

Alongside updating the public on his own health, Charles used the five-minute address to encourage people to attend cancer screenings, even if they seem "frightening, embarrassing, or uncomfortable."

"This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early," he said. "Your life – or the life of someone you love – may depend upon it."

Source: @RoyalFamily/X

Charles gave a positive update on his condition last Friday.

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, believed to involve weekly sessions at the London Clinic.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer or the treatment being used. A spokesperson said the decision was taken so the King "speaks to those affected by all forms of the disease."

Cancer Research U.K.'s website reportedly experienced a surge in traffic after the King supported its online screening tool for bowel, cervical, and breast cancer.

