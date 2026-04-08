MAGA Podcaster Leaks Bizarre Prison Letter Details From Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione— 'You Can Tell He's Very Intellectual'

According to Bet-David, the 27-year-old alleged killer wrote to the PBD Podcast host from behind bars. While Bet-David didn't drop many details from the exchanges, he revealed it would be an "understatement" to say it was well-written.

He explained: "This was written as if a kid went to Harvard or Yale – good writer, sense of humor, sarcasm, witty, even a riddle in there. You can tell he's very intellectual, deep meaning in the way he's writing his stuff."

Mangione, who attended the University of Pennsylvania, mentioned Bet-David's book, Your Next Five Moves, in a 2025 letter outlining several things he was grateful for despite being accused of murder.

However, according to Bet-David, Mangione revealed "A lot of girls who are Gen Z" weren't left raging over the MAGA member's book being noted.