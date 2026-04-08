MAGA Podcaster Leaks Bizarre Prison Letter Details From Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione— 'You Can Tell He's Very Intellectual'
April 8 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione has been exchanging letters from behind bars with a popular MAGA podcaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, April 8, Patrick Bet-David claimed he's been talking to the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.
'You Can Tell He's Very Intellectual'
According to Bet-David, the 27-year-old alleged killer wrote to the PBD Podcast host from behind bars. While Bet-David didn't drop many details from the exchanges, he revealed it would be an "understatement" to say it was well-written.
He explained: "This was written as if a kid went to Harvard or Yale – good writer, sense of humor, sarcasm, witty, even a riddle in there. You can tell he's very intellectual, deep meaning in the way he's writing his stuff."
Mangione, who attended the University of Pennsylvania, mentioned Bet-David's book, Your Next Five Moves, in a 2025 letter outlining several things he was grateful for despite being accused of murder.
However, according to Bet-David, Mangione revealed "A lot of girls who are Gen Z" weren't left raging over the MAGA member's book being noted.
Luigi Mangione Is 'Not a Regular Kid'
Bet-David revealed he was on the fence on whether to respond to Mangione's letters, but ultimately decided to write the jailed suspect a note back. The 47-year-old also applied what an FBI profiler once told him about killers, noting, "genetics load the gun," but "life experiences pull the trigger."
"This guy had back issues, he had certain health problems, his grandpa was a very successful businessman," Bet-David said of Mangione. "He had the trajectory of – he was a valedictorian, this is not a regular kid, he is a valedictorian."
He added: "Could have been a net positive to society, working, building a business, creating jobs, maybe getting involved in politics, doing something positive for the world. He had that brain to do it, he had the genetics to do it."
Bet-David also claimed he sent the former college graduate six books to read while behind bars, but refused to reveal the titles of the books.
Luigi Mangione Will Not Be on Death Row
Mangione pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges. He was charged with the murder of Thompson, who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024, following a five-day manhunt.
The accused killer was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession; however, Mangione’s lawyers attempted to prevent the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from presenting to jurors the 9 mm handgun prosecutors claimed matched the one used in the killing.
Another piece of crucial evidence they wanted out of the courtroom is a journal in which they allege Mangione described his intent to "wack" the 50-year-old.
While Mangione faced a potential death sentence if convicted, he scored a victory earlier this month, when U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione.
Megyn Kelly Torches Trump Over His 'Completely Irresponsible and Disgusting' Social Media Posts — 'Can't He Just Behave Like a Normal Human?'
Garnett ruled a pair of stalking charges against Mangione did not meet the legal definition of a "crime of violence" and had to be dismissed. One of the charges carried the possibility of the death penalty.
Mangione was looking at a slow, painful death if he landed on death row, according to one expert, who claimed once the drugs began running through his veins, he would fall asleep, but it could take 18 minutes before he would be dead.