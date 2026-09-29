Kristi Noem Files for Divorce From Husband Bryon After His Cross-Dressing Scandal Left Fired DHS Sec. 'Devastated'

The 56-year-old also appeared to admit to being all about "huge, huge ridiculous bo--s." In the report, Bryon posted photos of himself wearing a skin-tight suit. In one snap, the father of three appeared to have put balloons in his shirt to make it seem as if he had his own br-asts.

According to one d-minatrix, Shy Sotomayor, Bryon still reached out to her, even while his marriage was dealing with the fallout of his shocking behavior.

"May 17th, he texted me on iMessage," Sotomayor claimed when asked about Bryon on the Uncloseted with Spencer Macnaughton podcast. "He's like, 'I've been a really bad boy.' I'm like, 'Oh, I know. I know you've been a bad boy.'"

Sotomayor, who claimed she had a nine-year relationship with Bryon, then added, "I feel like this is truly a sick man. I feel like he has a s-x addiction, and that is not something I would want to take advantage of."