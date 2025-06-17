EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Death Blueprint Revealed — With Buckingham Palace Flunkies 'Already Rehearsing' for Cancer-Stricken Monarch's Passing and Preparing For 'Operation Menai Bridge'
King Charles has declared he will serve on the throne "for as long as life allows him" – but behind the palace walls, the machinery of farewell is already in motion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Buckingham Palace officials have started rehearsals for the death of the cancer-battling monarch, 76, as contingency plans for his eventual passing – codenamed Operation Menai Bridge – are quietly being refined.
Military Precision
Sources close to the royal household tell us palace aides and civil servants are "well into preparations" following the king's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Operation Menai Bridge – the codename for the death of King Charles III – is the royal blueprint that will be activated in the hours and days following his passing.
The plan, similar to Operation London Bridge prepared for Queen Elizabeth II, coordinates government, police, the military, and media across the UK.
Charles ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for 70 years.
With Charles' health now under intense scrutiny, those familiar with the protocol say rehearsals and updates to the plan are already underway.
Succession Plan
Royal Protection Officer Simon Morgan, 52, who served in the Queen’s security detail, confirmed that the process began shortly after Charles became monarch.
He said: "Even the king said in his acceptance that he will take this role for as long as life allows him to... it's got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we've got to start planning again for the future."
Sources within the royal household say while Charles continues to carry out official duties, officials from the Cabinet Office and Buckingham Palace have already begun practical walk-throughs of the Menai Bridge protocol.
A senior palace aide, who asked not to be named, said: "These are rehearsals no one wants to do, but everyone has to be ready. Every detail is planned – from who calls whom to how flags are lowered."
The plan dictates the king's private secretary will be the first to notify the British Prime Minister and the Privy Council Office of the death.
From there, a series of scripted calls – known as the "call cascade" – will inform cabinet secretaries, ministers, and senior civil servants.
Once the cascade is complete, flags across Whitehall will be lowered to half-mast and a statement will be issued by Buckingham Palace.
As with Queen Elizabeth's death, the day Charles dies will be referred to as D-Day, followed by D+1, D+2 and so on.
Prince William, 42, will immediately accede to the throne, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, will likely be styled Queen.
Future Of Monarchy
Charles' wife Camilla, 77, who currently holds the title Queen Consort, will assume the role of Queen Dowager – a tradition that echoes historic royal customs.
Each day following the king's death will be meticulously planned, culminating in a state funeral and a private burial.
Charles' funeral is expected to mirror that of Elizabeth's, which was watched by millions globally and attended by world leaders.
The Menai Bridge codename is derived from the iconic iron suspension bridge connecting the island of Anglesey to mainland Wales – a nod to the king’s longstanding ties to the country from his time as Prince of Wales.
The name follows a royal tradition of using bridge-related codenames for death plans.
For instance, the late Queen Mother's death in 2002 was Operation Tay Bridge, while Prince Philip’s passing in 2021 was codenamed Operation Forth Bridge.
The practice of using codenames for royal deaths dates back decades and originally served to prevent leaks before official announcements.
Aides once relied on switchboard operators, and the codenames ensured sensitive information did not fall into the wrong hands.
While the public remains hopeful about the king's recovery, palace insiders are clear – for Britain's monarchy, continuity requires meticulous preparation—even for its most somber moments.