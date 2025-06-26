EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Mansion 'Now a Maze of Panic Rooms' As She 'Suffers Nightmares and Anxiety Attacks' in Wake of Paris Heist
Kim Kardashian is still living in a constant state of fear following her terrifying Paris robbery ordeal – and has turned her Bel-Air home into a "fortress" designed to keep her family safe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Our source says the 44-year-old reality TV mogul, who was bound and held at gunpoint during a 2016 break-in at her luxury Paris apartment, has installed a baffling "maze-like network" of panic rooms in her $20million California mansion in an attempt to subdue the persistent anxiety attacks and nightmares the insider says she is suffering in the wake of the ordeal.
Horror Ordeal
The transformation of Kardashian’s home comes in the wake of the conclusion of the long-delayed Paris trial of the gang who robbed her.
It saw eight men convicted for their roles in the high-profile armed robbery that saw the mother-of-four stripped of $10million in bling.
The jewelry heist – which took place during Paris Fashion Week – involved masked men dressed as police officers storming Kardashian's Paris apartment and holding her at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
Kardashian was 35 at the time.
It was an attack she says changed her life irreversibly.
"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kardashian said in a statement released after the verdict.
"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all.
Maze Of Panic Rooms
According to a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kardashian has since gone to "extreme lengths" to ensure her safety and peace of mind.
The insider said: "She's actually not well. It’s worse than anyone knows. She's been suffering severe panic attacks and refuses to be alone. She's been having flashbacks and nightmares. She's a nervous wreck.’
Kardashian's sprawling Bel-Air mansion, located in a gated community, is now equipped with multiple reinforced panic rooms, each with its own bathroom, surveillance feeds, and emergency provisions.
One source claimed the rooms are built to withstand fires of over 1,000 degrees and earthquakes measuring up to 7.0 in magnitude.
Construction costs reportedly ran into "at least" six figures.
Security has also been dramatically increased.
A friend said: "Kim has hired a company that protects government officials in war-torn countries."
'Constant Therapy'
The round-the-clock team now monitors not only Kardashian but her children—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
A therapist is also reportedly on-call 24 hours a day.
"Kim can reach out any time, day or night," the insider added. "It's been of some comfort for her but she still has to deal with her nightmares and panic attacks."
The gang who targeted Kim had their verdict handed down after 11 hours of jury deliberations in Paris.
It saw ringleader Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, sentenced to eight years in prison, five of which were suspended.
Due to time already served, all but one of the men convicted are expected to walk free.
Presiding judge David De Pas told the thugs: "You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear."
Kardashian did not attend the trial in person but issued a statement of gratitude toward the French authorities.
She said: "I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system."