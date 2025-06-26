EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's Mansion 'Now a Maze of Panic Rooms' As She 'Suffers Nightmares and Anxiety Attacks' in Wake of Paris Heist

The transformation of Kardashian’s home comes in the wake of the conclusion of the long-delayed Paris trial of the gang who robbed her.

It saw eight men convicted for their roles in the high-profile armed robbery that saw the mother-of-four stripped of $10million in bling.

The jewelry heist – which took place during Paris Fashion Week – involved masked men dressed as police officers storming Kardashian's Paris apartment and holding her at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Kardashian was 35 at the time.

It was an attack she says changed her life irreversibly.

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," Kardashian said in a statement released after the verdict.

"While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all.