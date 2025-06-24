EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner Mauled as 'Brazen Misogynist' Over His 'Women Are Drama' Remarks — As He Faces $10Million 'Unscripted Rape' Lawsuit
Kevin Costner has given a masterclass in when not to be honest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood veteran has been labeled a "brazen misogynist" after claiming working with women is all about the "drama" – weeks after a stunt double accused him of directing a violent and unscripted rape scene on the set of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.
'Shut Up Kev!'
The 70-year-old actor and director appeared onstage Friday at Fanatics Fest, joining Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, 53, for a Q&A when he made the now-controversial remarks.
Discussing romance in his films, Costner said: "You just can’t have a movie without having a girl. Even in my westerns when I did Horizon, it’s dominated by women. And I just think they made for the best movies."
Costner is facing a $10million lawsuit filed earlier this month by 33-year-old stunt performer Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was forced to participate in a "violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" during the production of the filmmaker's Horizon 2 in May 2023.
The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims LaBella was asked to step in for actress Ella Hunt without proper consent, notice or the presence of an intimacy coordinator – contravening Screen Actors Guild safety standards.
LaBella, whose previous credits include Barbie and American Horror Stories, says she suffered "permanent trauma" as a result.
Shock Lawsuit
"On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism," she said.
The alleged scene occurred one day after LaBella had filmed a different, choreographed sexual assault scene as Hunt's stunt double.
LaBella claims Costner then directed a separate unscripted scene with actor Roger Ivens, instructing him to climb on top of her and violently lift her skirt.
The moment, she says, was not on the day's call sheet, and Hunt had allegedly refused to film it herself, walking off set.
LaBella's lawyers say her experience reflects a systemic problem in Hollywood.
"This case is a clear example of male-dominated, sexist Hollywood movie production," attorney Kate McFarlane said. "Our client was subjected to brutal sexual conduct completely unprotected from the obvious harm."
Co-counsel James A. Vagnini added: "This is emblematic of what is still a very deep rooted issue in Hollywood."
The lawsuit also alleges after the incident, LaBella returned to set but was isolated and instructed to remain in her trailer.
'Money-Grab'
"It was awkward," she said. "They made excuses for (Costner.) I was the one left to deal with the aftermath."
Costner's attorney Marty Singer has categorically denied the allegations, calling LaBella a "serial accuser" and her lawsuit a "shakedown."
In a statement, he insisted: "Kevin always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."
Singer also claimed LaBella rehearsed the scene in question and later texted the film's stunt coordinator with heart emojis, thanking him for the opportunity.
"The facts are clear and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail," he said.
But Costner's remarks at Fanatics Fest have intensified backlash.
One audience member, who spoke to RadarOnline.com anonymously, branded his comments "just tone deaf" in light of the legal controversy.
"He basically said, 'Women are drama,' like it was something charming." they blasted. "But in this context, it just landed as deeply arrogant.
"There was an audible gasp from some of the audience when he said it. It just makes him look like a dinosaur... a brazen misogynist really.
"Someone of his intelligence should know when to just shut up."
Costner has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit and a trial date has not been set.