EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner Mauled as 'Brazen Misogynist' Over His 'Women Are Drama' Remarks — As He Faces $10Million 'Unscripted Rape' Lawsuit

The 70-year-old actor and director appeared onstage Friday at Fanatics Fest, joining Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, 53, for a Q&A when he made the now-controversial remarks.

Discussing romance in his films, Costner said: "You just can’t have a movie without having a girl. Even in my westerns when I did Horizon, it’s dominated by women. And I just think they made for the best movies."

Costner is facing a $10million lawsuit filed earlier this month by 33-year-old stunt performer Devyn LaBella, who alleges she was forced to participate in a "violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" during the production of the filmmaker's Horizon 2 in May 2023.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims LaBella was asked to step in for actress Ella Hunt without proper consent, notice or the presence of an intimacy coordinator – contravening Screen Actors Guild safety standards.

LaBella, whose previous credits include Barbie and American Horror Stories, says she suffered "permanent trauma" as a result.