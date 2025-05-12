'This Was Personal': Inside Michael Strahan and Savannah Guthrie's Behind-The-Scenes Battle For a Bombshell Interview — 'No One Else on Morning TV Can Compete'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Belichick, 73, made headlines after his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interrupted his interview with CBS' Tony Dokoupil and refused to allow him to answer a question about how they met.

Hudson, who was seated a few feet away off-camera, interjected: "We're not talking about this."

When the interview aired, a voice over from Dokoupil noted, "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson hovering over her boyfriend and the reporter played.

The interview brought intense scrutiny on the ex-NFL coach and fueled rumors about Hudson's "controlling" behavior.