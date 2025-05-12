'This Was Personal': Inside Michael Strahan and Savannah Guthrie's Behind-The-Scenes Battle For a Bombshell Interview — 'No One Else on Morning TV Can Compete'
Good Morning America's Michael Strahan was said to pull a fast one on Today host Savannah Guthrie and used his "NFL connection" to score a high-stakes interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former NFL star turned TV host Strahan, 53, has been accused of "steamrolling" Guthrie, 53, to land the first sit-down chat with Bill Belichick since his disastrous CBS interview.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Belichick, 73, made headlines after his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson interrupted his interview with CBS' Tony Dokoupil and refused to allow him to answer a question about how they met.
Hudson, who was seated a few feet away off-camera, interjected: "We're not talking about this."
When the interview aired, a voice over from Dokoupil noted, "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview," as footage of Hudson hovering over her boyfriend and the reporter played.
The interview brought intense scrutiny on the ex-NFL coach and fueled rumors about Hudson's "controlling" behavior.
Strahan Uses NFL Mentality to Secure Sit-Down Chat With Belichick
Now, a TV insider has claimed Strahan side-stepped producers in order to beat out Guthrie and NBC for an interview with Belichick.
The well-placed source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Michael didn't wait for anyone. He made the call himself.
"He didn't rely on producers. He knew this was a huge opportunity – and he went for it like he was still wearing shoulder pads."
Strahan Beat Guthrie and NBC 'to the Punch'
With Strahan's ruthless approach to securing the sought-after interview, he's said to have scored a major touchdown for his network as Belichick's controversial relationship continues to make headlines.
The source added: "Michael plays to win. Robin (Roberts) and George (Stephanopoulos) are pros, but no one on the GMA team is more hands-on than him.
"This was personal. He knew NBC wanted it. He knew Savannah was sniffing around. He beat them all to the punch."
The insider further claimed Guthrie was pushing hard for the chance to interview Belichick – and while NBC was still negotiating the sit-down, Strahan used his "NFL connection" to close the deal.
They explained: "Michael got on the phone with Belichick's new PR fixer and made it happen. He used the NFL connection. No one else on morning TV can compete with that kind of access."
Strahan's ability to land the deal was also said to boost his value at GMA, adding: "This is why ABC keeps him front and center. Michael Strahan doesn't just read from a teleprompter. He wins."
Meanwhile, Hudson was rumored to be "banned" from attending her boyfriend's practices at the University of North Carolina following the CBS interview.
ESPN reporter Pablo Torre originally made the report on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, claiming high-ranking officials in UNC's athletic department decided that Hudson would not be allowed at the football field or inside the facility.
One of his insiders said: "Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward."
Torre also claimed another "Belichick family source" said: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation – everything he has built and worked for over decades."
As the rumor spread, UNC announced Hudson was still "welcomed" at their practice facilities.
The university said in a statement: "While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.
"Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."