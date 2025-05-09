Not So Fast: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Is STILL Welcomed at UNC After Report Claimed She Was 'Banned' Amid Their 49-Year Age Gap Romance
Bill Belichick's much-younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been banned from the University of North Carolina's football facilities... or has she?
The school has already rejected a recent report claiming they had booted the 24-year-old from their grounds amid her controversial relationship with the former NFL coach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
ESPN reporter Pablo Torre originally made the report on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, claiming high-ranking officials in UNC's athletic department decided last week that Hudson would not be allowed at the football field or inside the facility.
"Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward," one of his insiders said.
Torre also claimed another "Belichick family source" said: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation – everything he has built and worked for over decades."
UNC Still Has Love For Hudson?
Despite this, a statement from Carolina Athletics fiercely denied the report.
They said in a statement: "While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities.
"Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."
The ESPN reporter, however, defended his original story in a scathing tweet on X.
"UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode," he wrote.
"We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program."
Hudson and Belichick, 73, caused a storm following their appearance on CBS Sunday Morning in April.
CBS Interview Goes Off The Rails!
At one point during the interview, Hudson slammed "we're not talking about this" after reporter Tony Dokoupil asked how the couple – who have a huge 49-year age gap – first met.
After the clip went viral – and plenty of backlash followed – Belichick, who will now coach the UNC's football team the Tar Heels, was quick to defend his lady.
"She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he explained in a lengthy response.
"Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021."
Belichick then accused the network of editing the interview and tossing away vital moments: "The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career.
"Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true."
The interview is also said to have led Belichick's inner circle to "stage an intervention."
Belichick Is In Deep Trouble?
"They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is," a source previously claimed.
The insider suggested former beauty pageant contestant Hudson was an opportunist due to how she has inserted herself into Belichick's life and high-paying career: "She saw an opening and she took it."
The NFL icon's pals also called his relationship "alarming" and think Hudson is "a runaway train," according to the source.