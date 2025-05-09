Not So Fast: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Is STILL Welcomed at UNC After Report Claimed She Was 'Banned' Amid Their 49-Year Age Gap Romance

ESPN reporter Pablo Torre originally made the report on his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, claiming high-ranking officials in UNC's athletic department decided last week that Hudson would not be allowed at the football field or inside the facility.

"Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward," one of his insiders said.

Torre also claimed another "Belichick family source" said: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation – everything he has built and worked for over decades."