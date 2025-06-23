EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Kevin Costner's Rape-Accusation Nightmare After Actress Sued Him Over Shock Scene in Flop Western
Hollywood heartthrob Kevin Costner was socked with a shocking lawsuit by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who's accusing the filmmaker of sexual harassment and violating her civil rights while shooting a simulated rape scene for his big-bucks Western film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, and it has landed the actor in a labyrintine legal nightmare that could cost him a fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
LaBella, 34, claimed the incident occurred on May 2, 2023 – and sources said the scene in question was filmed one day after the aging stud's now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner blindsided him with divorce papers and thumbed her nose at their prenup by initially refusing to leave his $145million California home.
Brutal Split
The accuser, who was the lead stunt double.for actress Ella Hunt, alleges she was viciously manhandled by a 6-foot-2in tall actor following director Costner's explicit instructions.
The suit also claims an earlier choreographed version of the assault scene was successfully shot under the observation of an intimacy coordinator and "wrapped" the previous day – the same date Baumgartner filed to end her 18-year marriage to the Yellowstone cowboy.
The complaint states LaBella agreed to serve as a stand-in on May 2 – without knowing Hunt stormed off the set "visibly upset" when Costner ordered the altered reshoot or being fully informed of what the revised scene entailed.
The suit further claims Costner violated Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rules with the redo by failing to give "Costner, who was present on the set, specifically added this scene, which varied from the scene filmed the day before, which had not involved pulling up the actor's skirt."
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, LaBella said: "I was left exposed, unprotected and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry."
Costner's attorneys vehemently deny all of the allegations, saying: "There is no truth to any of this." T
hey also insist it is "ridiculous and absurd" to suggest that Costner's divorce – which was finalized in February 2024 – somehow affected his work.