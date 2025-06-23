Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kevin Costner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Full Story of Kevin Costner's Rape-Accusation Nightmare After Actress Sued Him Over Shock Scene in Flop Western

kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is facing a legal nightmare.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood heartthrob Kevin Costner was socked with a shocking lawsuit by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who's accusing the filmmaker of sexual harassment and violating her civil rights while shooting a simulated rape scene for his big-bucks Western film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, and it has landed the actor in a labyrintine legal nightmare that could cost him a fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

LaBella, 34, claimed the incident occurred on May 2, 2023 – and sources said the scene in question was filmed one day after the aging stud's now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner blindsided him with divorce papers and thumbed her nose at their prenup by initially refusing to leave his $145million California home.

Article continues below advertisement

Brutal Split

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene
Source: MEGA

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce the same day the now-controversial scene was reshot.

Article continues below advertisement

The accuser, who was the lead stunt double.for actress Ella Hunt, alleges she was viciously manhandled by a 6-foot-2in tall actor following director Costner's explicit instructions.

The suit also claims an earlier choreographed version of the assault scene was successfully shot under the observation of an intimacy coordinator and "wrapped" the previous day – the same date Baumgartner filed to end her 18-year marriage to the Yellowstone cowboy.

The complaint states LaBella agreed to serve as a stand-in on May 2 – without knowing Hunt stormed off the set "visibly upset" when Costner ordered the altered reshoot or being fully informed of what the revised scene entailed.

Article continues below advertisement
kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene
Source: MEGA

Ella Hunt's stunt double claims SAG rules were violated during Costner's film.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell: The Sad Truth — How 'Drug Overdose Casualty' Food Network Star 'Covered Up Pills Pain' By Heaping Kindnesses on Pals

jennifer aniston mourning one that got away recovering stalker terror

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Still Mourning 'One Who Got Away' As She Recovers From PTSD-Inducing Stalker Scare

The suit further claims Costner violated Screen Actors Guild (SAG) rules with the redo by failing to give "Costner, who was present on the set, specifically added this scene, which varied from the scene filmed the day before, which had not involved pulling up the actor's skirt."

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, LaBella said: "I was left exposed, unprotected and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry."

Costner's attorneys vehemently deny all of the allegations, saying: "There is no truth to any of this." T

hey also insist it is "ridiculous and absurd" to suggest that Costner's divorce – which was finalized in February 2024 – somehow affected his work.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.