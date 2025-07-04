EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's New Woman — How 'Yellowstone' Bachelor, 70, Is Getting Cozy With Very Glamorous TV Actress In Wake of 'Split' From Singer Jewel
"I can't wilt like a daisy – I have to go forward," Kevin Costner said last year after his divorce.
RadarOnline.com now reveal theYellowstone star, 70, appears to be doing just that – this time, with Mad Men actress January Jones, 47.
Costner’s romantic life has been under close watch since his split from Christine Baumgartner, 51, in 2023.
The actor’s post-divorce period has included flirtations and brief connections as Costner carves out a reputation as an aging Hollywood womanizer.
But now sources say a more serious relationship may be on the horizon.
Fresh Start
Friends tell us Costner and Jones first sparked their connection at a December party, where the actress publicly expressed her admiration for him on social media.
The single mother of son Xander, 13, posted online: "Beautiful evening once again with the incredibly warm @brunellocucinelli_brand family. And I finally got to meet @kevincostner."
Behind the scenes, the duo have been exchanging numbers and discovering a mutual attraction, sources say.
An insider said: "Kevin and January have struck up a connection.
"They share a lot in common and there’s a clear mutual attraction.
"January fits Kevin's type perfectly, and she's made it clear she admires his work.
"Everyone close to Kevin is hoping this turns into something serious."
Since his divorce from Baumgartner – with whom he shares three children, Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 14 – Costner has experienced a rocky romantic journey.
Following the split, he was seen with singer Jewel, 50, on Richard Branson’s Necker Island and later at a charity event, though Costner described their relationship as friendship.
A source revealed to us the singer had hoped for more and was "crushed" when it didn't progress and he "ghosted" her.
Later rumors surfaced about Costner's alleged attempts to woo Jennifer Lopez, 55, during a Christmas encounter in Aspen, Colorado, following her split from Ben Affleck.
Age Gap
Costner’s inner circle has grown concerned about his recent nightlife escapades and rumored habit of making "booty calls."
They are worried some women he met might be 'using' him. an insider told us.
But another source was optimistic.
They said about Jones: "Kevin hasn't been this enthusiastic about someone since Jewel.
"Although that didn't work out, it was a positive experience overall. Kevin really flourishes when he has a partner, and it would be wonderful for him to find that again with January."
The Horizon actor opened up about his divorce in a CBS Mornings interview last year, calling it a "crushing moment," but acknowledging he had "no choice" but to move forward.
"I have to continue to be who I am, and keep a special eye on who (my children) are," he said.
Wedding Rage
Meanwhile, former handbag designer Baumgartner has moved on and became engaged to Costner's former pal, financier Josh Connor, earlier this year.
Our source says Costner's rage over their romance has driven him to become one of Hollywood's biggest playboys.
Jones, a busy single mother, has been open about the challenges of balancing parenthood and a social life.
She once admitted single parenthood "limits your sex life for sure," and our source says she's not going to be rushing into anything with Costner.
They added: "She's not the one chasing Kevin. She prefers to be pursued, which could be why things are moving slowly. Kevin has been texting her frequently – he's just building up the courage to ask her to become an item.
"It's no surprise he feels a little intimidated – she has that kind of effect on men."
Jones has a history of high-profile relationships, including Ashton Kutcher in the late 1990s and Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006.
She is believed to have welcomed her son via sperm donation and has spoken about wanting to provide him with stability.