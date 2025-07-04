EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's New Woman — How 'Yellowstone' Bachelor, 70, Is Getting Cozy With Very Glamorous TV Actress In Wake of 'Split' From Singer Jewel

"I can't wilt like a daisy – I have to go forward," Kevin Costner said last year after his divorce.

RadarOnline.com now reveal theYellowstone star, 70, appears to be doing just that – this time, with Mad Men actress January Jones, 47.

Costner’s romantic life has been under close watch since his split from Christine Baumgartner, 51, in 2023.

The actor’s post-divorce period has included flirtations and brief connections as Costner carves out a reputation as an aging Hollywood womanizer.

But now sources say a more serious relationship may be on the horizon.