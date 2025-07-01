Your tip
Kevin Costner

Jewel Shows Kevin Costner What He's Missing With VERY Racy Lingerie Shoot After 'Yellowstone' Star Left Her 'Devastated' With Callous 'Ghosting'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA/@jewel;instagram

Singer Jewel stripped for a racy shoot before attending Jeff Bezos' wedding, after Kevin Costner, left, is said to have 'ghosted' her..

July 1 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Pop star Jewel has shown ex Kevin Costner what he's missing by stripping off for a racy shoot.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the '90s star, 51, showed off her ageless physique in black lace lingerie as fans say she looks "half her age."

Sexy Display

stus image templates
Source: @jewel;instagram

Jewel sent fans wild by showing off her revealing new look on Instagram.

Jewel, who has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, split from her husband Ty Murray in 2014, but in recent years grew close to The Bodyguard star Costner, 70.

She posted her saucy snaps on Instagram before attending Jeff Bezos’ “wedding of the century” in Venice.

The singer captioned the post: “What a wonderful three days celebrating love in the most poetic city … wearing my favorite @dolcegabbana.”

Fans were quick to swoon over the starlet's sexy display.

"You look amazing," said one.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Costner fell for Jewel after his divorce from wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

"Holy smokes Jewel… you are smokin hot," penned another.

"Stop it! You're teasing the heck out of us," demanded a third.

"Wow, you really are a jewel, with enduring beauty," swooned a fourth.

A fifth then gushed: "Looking more and more gorgeous. Idk how you do it. So youthful!!! Been a fan of yours since the beginning! I think you’re amazing!"

"You look stunning and I think you’re aging backwards," added a sixth.

"Jewel… you just keep getting better with age," declared a seventh.

Desperate To Get Back Together

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Costner was keen to rekindle his relationship with the singer after they dated for a few months last year.

We told how the down-on-his-luck star has been burning up her phone, especially when he's tipsy, trying to convince Jewel to get back together.

An insider said: "He really had high hopes of settling down with her but nothing he does seems to work. His friends think it's pathetic, but after he has a drink or two, he seems to think anything is possible.

"It doesn't happen every night, but often enough to be a bother. He's not used to being rejected, and Jewel jilting him after his wife dumped him for his friend did a number on his ego."

'Jewel's The One He Can't Have'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Costner's failed pursuit of Jewel came amid his latest film bombing.

Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May 2023. Soon after, she began dating Kevin's now-ex-pal Josh Connor.

His pride took another hit when his Horizon epic, which he helped finance, tanked.

The insider said: "In years gone by, all Kevin had to do was walk in a room to get the girl. A lot of women find him attractive, including Sharon Stone, but he wants the one he can't have – Jewel – and it's frustrating him.

"No one would blame him for feeling down and wanting to call Jewel late at night, drink in hand, but he's really not doing himself any favors."

Critics blasted Costner's epic as the "dullest cinematic vanity project of the century" and likened it to his 1995 movie bomb, Waterworld, in which he played a mutant mariner with gills sailing the mostly ocean-covered Earth following a melting of the polar ice caps, instead of his Oscar-winning hit Dances with Wolves.

