Celebrity > January Jones

'Mad Men' Actress January Jones Ripped for Complaining About United Airlines' $15 Voucher After 16-Hour Flight Delay Leaves Her Sleeping On Airport Floor — Despite Star's $10MILLION Net Worth

Split photo of January Jones
Source: @januaryjones/instagram

January Jones' airpot ordeal left her raging on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

March 24 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

January Jones is lashing out at United Airlines after she found herself stranded at the airport amid a brutal 16-hour flight delay, as the company has only offered her a $15 voucher.

The Mad Men actress took to her Instagram to complain about the airline's attempt at making things right, but that only led Jones to be ripped for her "tone deaf" ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

mad men january jones united airlines voucher delay net worth
Source: @januaryjones/instagram

Jones was not happy about her recent 16-hour flight delay.

The 47-year-old first posted a screengrab of the United Airlines' app which showed the TV star's flight was "estimated" to take off in 16 hours and 25 mins.

They also didn't exactly remedy the situation according to Jones based off how they attempted to make it up to passengers stuck in the unfortunate situation.

She wrote: "Do better United. A couple $15 food vouchers isn’t gonna cut it. Our 7:30p (flight) last night still hasn’t left.”

mad men january jones united airlines voucher delay net worth
Source: @januaryjones/instagram

The actress called out United Airlines for offering a $15 voucher following the ordeal.

Jones also appeared to take a dig at President Trump in another post, as she captioned a photo of her sleeping on the airport floor: "Is there still a secretary of transportation? Can’t remember what’s left."

This comes as Trump has laid off thousands of federal employees – including people at the Department of Transportation. Former U.S. representative Sean Duffy is the current transportation secretary.

Following backlash, United Airlines explained the situation in a statement: “On Saturday, SkyWest Flight 5087, operating as United Express from Los Angeles International Airport to Prescott Regional Airport was delayed overnight due to a mechanical issue.

"Passengers were provided with hotel and meal vouchers and compensation before the flight departed Sunday on a different aircraft. We apologize for the inconvenience."

mad men january jones united airlines voucher delay net worth
Source: @januaryjones/instagram

The 'Mad Men' actress was left sleeping on the airport floor amid her long wait time.

Jones, however, didn't exactly get much support for her complaints as she was ripped in the comments section.

"Get a life! These 'celebrities' who post about their travel woes or poor restaurant service on social media," one person raged.

Another added: "If she had any resemblance of a career she’d be flying first class and could have had all the free food she needed in their lounge," while a third user said, "What happened to her career?"

"Maybe she needs the cash. Mad Men was a long time ago," a critic reacted, and one simply said: "Tone deaf!"

janauary jones actress mega
Source: MEGA

Jones has been open about her frugal ways in the past.

Jones – who starred on the popular AMC drama from 2007 to 2015 – is worth $10million according to Celebrity Net Worth. At one point, Jones made $100,000 per Mad Men episode.

She has also been involved in numerous film projects including Dirty Dancing: Havana Night and X-Men: First Class.

There may be a reason Jones was flying commercial and not private despite her heavy bank account, as she once revealed she isn't exactly all about spending her millions.

"I wasn't brought up with money. I don't think I'd spend more than 150 US dollars on a shirt," she once told NY Times in an interview, comments that also led to anger from critics.

Opt-out of personalized ads

