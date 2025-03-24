'Mad Men' Actress January Jones Ripped for Complaining About United Airlines' $15 Voucher After 16-Hour Flight Delay Leaves Her Sleeping On Airport Floor — Despite Star's $10MILLION Net Worth
January Jones is lashing out at United Airlines after she found herself stranded at the airport amid a brutal 16-hour flight delay, as the company has only offered her a $15 voucher.
The Mad Men actress took to her Instagram to complain about the airline's attempt at making things right, but that only led Jones to be ripped for her "tone deaf" ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 47-year-old first posted a screengrab of the United Airlines' app which showed the TV star's flight was "estimated" to take off in 16 hours and 25 mins.
They also didn't exactly remedy the situation according to Jones based off how they attempted to make it up to passengers stuck in the unfortunate situation.
She wrote: "Do better United. A couple $15 food vouchers isn’t gonna cut it. Our 7:30p (flight) last night still hasn’t left.”
Jones also appeared to take a dig at President Trump in another post, as she captioned a photo of her sleeping on the airport floor: "Is there still a secretary of transportation? Can’t remember what’s left."
This comes as Trump has laid off thousands of federal employees – including people at the Department of Transportation. Former U.S. representative Sean Duffy is the current transportation secretary.
Following backlash, United Airlines explained the situation in a statement: “On Saturday, SkyWest Flight 5087, operating as United Express from Los Angeles International Airport to Prescott Regional Airport was delayed overnight due to a mechanical issue.
"Passengers were provided with hotel and meal vouchers and compensation before the flight departed Sunday on a different aircraft. We apologize for the inconvenience."
Jones, however, didn't exactly get much support for her complaints as she was ripped in the comments section.
"Get a life! These 'celebrities' who post about their travel woes or poor restaurant service on social media," one person raged.
Another added: "If she had any resemblance of a career she’d be flying first class and could have had all the free food she needed in their lounge," while a third user said, "What happened to her career?"
"Maybe she needs the cash. Mad Men was a long time ago," a critic reacted, and one simply said: "Tone deaf!"
Jones – who starred on the popular AMC drama from 2007 to 2015 – is worth $10million according to Celebrity Net Worth. At one point, Jones made $100,000 per Mad Men episode.
She has also been involved in numerous film projects including Dirty Dancing: Havana Night and X-Men: First Class.
There may be a reason Jones was flying commercial and not private despite her heavy bank account, as she once revealed she isn't exactly all about spending her millions.
"I wasn't brought up with money. I don't think I'd spend more than 150 US dollars on a shirt," she once told NY Times in an interview, comments that also led to anger from critics.