EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne's Struggle to Sobriety Laid Bare... And How The Prince of Darkness' Daughter Exposed Hollywood Drug Ring

While Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's youngest daughter, Kelly, has been sober for four years, her journey to sobriety was anything but easy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly, who celebrated her 41st birthday on October 27, has long been open about her addiction issues.

In the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry's shocking ketamine death in October 2023, the former reality star blew the lid off the Hollywood drug ring and shared her own personal experience as a warning to others.