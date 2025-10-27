Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne's Struggle to Sobriety Laid Bare... And How The Prince of Darkness' Daughter Exposed Hollywood Drug Ring

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne's journey to sobriety has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

While Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's youngest daughter, Kelly, has been sober for four years, her journey to sobriety was anything but easy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly, who celebrated her 41st birthday on October 27, has long been open about her addiction issues.

In the wake of Friends star Matthew Perry's shocking ketamine death in October 2023, the former reality star blew the lid off the Hollywood drug ring and shared her own personal experience as a warning to others.

Kelly Osbourne Exposes Hollywood Drug Ring

Photo of Sharon, Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly confessed to getting pain killers from pharmacies without her parents' knowledge when she was 13-years-old.

After Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, Kelly came forward and shed light on how A-listers scored illegal substances.

Kelly claimed everyone in Tinseltown knows top stars can get pretty much any drug they want from doctors, enablers, and rehab centers, who were said to be happy to fill prescriptions no questions asked.

The Fashion Police alum highlighted her own ability to get the powerful and addictive painkiller Vicodin and oxycodone filled at pharmacies without her parents' knowledge when she was just 13 years old.

She said: "This is something I'm going to battle for the rest of my life. It's never going to be easy."

Kelly Osbourne's Rehab Stints

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly has checked in to rehab seven times since she was 19.

When Kelly broke her silence on Perry's death and her lifelong sobriety battle, she was speaking from experience. The 41-year-old has been in and out of rehab for years – seven times to be exact – beginning with her first stint at age 19.

Her most recent stint came in 2021, when she was nearly four years sober from her previous relapse. At the time, sources said she checked in for treatment at an Austin, Texas-based facility – and enjoyed her time there so much, she even considered a move to the Lone Star State.

Insiders said they were hopeful that the positive experience amid a particularly tense time for Kelly and her family – as the late Ozzy battled Parkinson's amid Sharon's messy exit from The Talk – would help her stay clean.

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly previously admitted her sobriety is 'one day at a time.'

Kelly also addressed her relapse and rehab stay on Instagram, saying, "I relapsed, not proud of it, but I'm back on track. I'm going to be sober tomorrow, but I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time."

She stayed true to her word and in May 2022, Kelly celebrated one year of sobriety. Later that year, in November, she and fiancé Sid Wilson welcomed their first child together, son Sidney.

While reflecting on her sobriety journey, Kelly acknowledged she can have self-destructive tendencies.

Kelly Osbourne Admits She 'Will Never Be Normal'

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly acknowledged her self-destructive ways as a contributing factor to her 2021 alcohol relapse.

The Osbournes alum explained whenever life is going good, she takes a blowtorch to it.

Kelly shared: "I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great, and my life was perfect.

"I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f--- it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life!"

She added: "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal.

"I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me."

