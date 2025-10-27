Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Final Days Exposed: 'Germaphobe' Sex Offender 'Soiled' Himself Behind Bars... as Pedo Thought Prosecutors Would Offer Him Deal to 'Flip on Trump' Before His Death

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was miserable behind bars... but he expected to cut a deal either to the benefit of Trump, or to his dismay.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jeffrey Epstein's time behind bars was miserable, going from a life of all things luxury... to soiling himself during his prison stay before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Author Michael Wolff, who has been vocal about his dislike for Epstein and President Trump, offered readers a look into the sex offender's days – and mental health – while everything crumbled around him.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Was A Mess Behind Bars

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of prison cell
Source: Metropolitan Corrections Center/CBS

Epstein could hack it behind bars, according to author Michael Wolff.

Epstein, who was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was labeled a suicide, couldn't handle his new life in a prison jumper before his death, according to Wolff.

He writes on his Substack: "Epstein had been brought up through the underground tunnel that connected the MCC to the Federal Courthouse. Rather than touch the soiled bedding, Epstein, the germaphobe, had, without sleep, stood and paced for the past two days in his cell.

"A bit after noon, a marshal in a TV sort of garb-T-shirt, nylon jacket announcing U.S. MARSHAL, baseball cap-came in through a side door and stood legs apart, hands crossed, in front of a side door. Ten or fifteen minutes later, Epstein seemed to be pushed out, a child at a first recital, and, for a second, hesitated. Then he slowly shuffled forward, head down. His blue prison shift was wrinkled and soiled, a brown streak down the left side."

Wolff writes the vile sex creep was "unshaven, his gray hair wild. It seemed surprising he had the strength to pull out his own chair at the defense table. The faces of people within days or weeks of death can often seem aghast and uncomprehending, their eyes already seeing another world. Epstein looked as bad."

Article continues below advertisement

'Flip' On Trump?

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The sex offenders thought prosecutors would have him try to betray Trump.

Epstein is believed to have been waiting on either the White House or the Southern District of New York to reach out to him to play ball and "flip" to save himself from decades in prison.

If the White House reached out, Wolff writes, Epstein expected them to want him to spill details on Bill Clinton, who had ties to the pedophile.

"The White House, through the Justice Department, was looking to press a longtime Republican obsession, and Trump ace-in-the-hole, and get Epstein to flip and reveal the sex secrets of Bill Clinton," Wolff says. "Trump, if he was obsessed with Clinton, which he was, was also obsessed with what Epstein knew about Clinton and, likely, especially in the days after the E. Jean Carroll rape story, badgering whoever could be badgered to squeeze him."

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislane Maxwell Defends Trump Amid Disturbing Theories

Photo of Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed she never saw Trump behaving badly with young girls, despite his connection to Epstein.

If the Southern District of New York met with Epstein, he believed they would be looking for him to turn his back on his pal, Trump.

"SDNY had slipped Epstein's arrest past Trump's attorney general and watchdog Bill Barr – who, indeed, oddly recused himself after the arrest and then hurriedly (at Trump’s urgings, Bannon was sure) unrecused himself," Wolff claims.

Neither of those things came together for Epstein, who, according to the medical report, killed himself while he awaited answering for his charges.

While Epstein never faced punishment for his crimes, his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, did, as she is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges. However, she is still waiting on a pardon from Trump, and she's even been moved to a minimum-security facility in Texas, known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities, following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

In the interviews, Maxwell claimed she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls associated with Epstein.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of brigitte macron

Brigitte Macron's Gender Changed to Male on Tax Forms by Hackers — as Paris Trial Begins For Sexist Cyber-Harassment After French First Lady Filed Defamation Lawsuit in U.S.

Photo of John Dickerson

CBS News Star Quits in Shocking Exit as New Anti-Woke boss Bari Weiss Aiming for Right-Leaning Revamp... After Years of 'Liberal Coverage'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein hung himself behind bars.

Despite this, Trump can't seem to escape Epstein's name as the controversial politician has called the obsession with the criminal a "democratic hoax," despite Trump being accused of writing a note to Epstein for his 50th birthday, and also including a sketch of a naked woman.

In response, Trump denied ever writing the note and told NBC News: "I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.