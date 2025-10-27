Epstein's Final Days Exposed: 'Germaphobe' Sex Offender 'Soiled' Himself Behind Bars... as Pedo Thought Prosecutors Would Offer Him Deal to 'Flip on Trump' Before His Death

Epstein, who was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was labeled a suicide, couldn't handle his new life in a prison jumper before his death, according to Wolff.

He writes on his Substack: "Epstein had been brought up through the underground tunnel that connected the MCC to the Federal Courthouse. Rather than touch the soiled bedding, Epstein, the germaphobe, had, without sleep, stood and paced for the past two days in his cell.

"A bit after noon, a marshal in a TV sort of garb-T-shirt, nylon jacket announcing U.S. MARSHAL, baseball cap-came in through a side door and stood legs apart, hands crossed, in front of a side door. Ten or fifteen minutes later, Epstein seemed to be pushed out, a child at a first recital, and, for a second, hesitated. Then he slowly shuffled forward, head down. His blue prison shift was wrinkled and soiled, a brown streak down the left side."

Wolff writes the vile sex creep was "unshaven, his gray hair wild. It seemed surprising he had the strength to pull out his own chair at the defense table. The faces of people within days or weeks of death can often seem aghast and uncomprehending, their eyes already seeing another world. Epstein looked as bad."