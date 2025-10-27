Epstein's Final Days Exposed: 'Germaphobe' Sex Offender 'Soiled' Himself Behind Bars... as Pedo Thought Prosecutors Would Offer Him Deal to 'Flip on Trump' Before His Death
Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's time behind bars was miserable, going from a life of all things luxury... to soiling himself during his prison stay before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Michael Wolff, who has been vocal about his dislike for Epstein and President Trump, offered readers a look into the sex offender's days – and mental health – while everything crumbled around him.
Epstein Was A Mess Behind Bars
Epstein, who was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, in what was labeled a suicide, couldn't handle his new life in a prison jumper before his death, according to Wolff.
He writes on his Substack: "Epstein had been brought up through the underground tunnel that connected the MCC to the Federal Courthouse. Rather than touch the soiled bedding, Epstein, the germaphobe, had, without sleep, stood and paced for the past two days in his cell.
"A bit after noon, a marshal in a TV sort of garb-T-shirt, nylon jacket announcing U.S. MARSHAL, baseball cap-came in through a side door and stood legs apart, hands crossed, in front of a side door. Ten or fifteen minutes later, Epstein seemed to be pushed out, a child at a first recital, and, for a second, hesitated. Then he slowly shuffled forward, head down. His blue prison shift was wrinkled and soiled, a brown streak down the left side."
Wolff writes the vile sex creep was "unshaven, his gray hair wild. It seemed surprising he had the strength to pull out his own chair at the defense table. The faces of people within days or weeks of death can often seem aghast and uncomprehending, their eyes already seeing another world. Epstein looked as bad."
'Flip' On Trump?
Epstein is believed to have been waiting on either the White House or the Southern District of New York to reach out to him to play ball and "flip" to save himself from decades in prison.
If the White House reached out, Wolff writes, Epstein expected them to want him to spill details on Bill Clinton, who had ties to the pedophile.
"The White House, through the Justice Department, was looking to press a longtime Republican obsession, and Trump ace-in-the-hole, and get Epstein to flip and reveal the sex secrets of Bill Clinton," Wolff says. "Trump, if he was obsessed with Clinton, which he was, was also obsessed with what Epstein knew about Clinton and, likely, especially in the days after the E. Jean Carroll rape story, badgering whoever could be badgered to squeeze him."
Ghislane Maxwell Defends Trump Amid Disturbing Theories
If the Southern District of New York met with Epstein, he believed they would be looking for him to turn his back on his pal, Trump.
"SDNY had slipped Epstein's arrest past Trump's attorney general and watchdog Bill Barr – who, indeed, oddly recused himself after the arrest and then hurriedly (at Trump’s urgings, Bannon was sure) unrecused himself," Wolff claims.
Neither of those things came together for Epstein, who, according to the medical report, killed himself while he awaited answering for his charges.
While Epstein never faced punishment for his crimes, his former madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, did, as she is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges. However, she is still waiting on a pardon from Trump, and she's even been moved to a minimum-security facility in Texas, known as "Club Fed" due to its cushy amenities, following her private meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.
In the interviews, Maxwell claimed she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls associated with Epstein.
Despite this, Trump can't seem to escape Epstein's name as the controversial politician has called the obsession with the criminal a "democratic hoax," despite Trump being accused of writing a note to Epstein for his 50th birthday, and also including a sketch of a naked woman.
In response, Trump denied ever writing the note and told NBC News: "I don’t comment on something that's a dead issue. I gave all comments to the staff. It's a dead issue."